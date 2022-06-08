Three Reasons to Visit Delmarva This Summer

Although not well-known to the world, the Delmarva Peninsula encompasses all of Delaware, a good portion of Maryland, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Only accessible from the rest of the United States by two bridges, Delmarva is somewhat secluded, lending to a unique lifestyle that you have to experience to understand. For locals, life on "the shore" is marked by a slow pace, familiar faces, and uncrowded roads that make it easy to roam the area. If you want to experience Delmarva for yourself, these are the top three types of attractions you can enjoy during your visit.

Wildlife & Outdoor Recreation

Bald Eagles, sea ducks, raccoons, opossums, farm animals, fish, crabs, oysters, and many, many deer call Delmarva their home, and that's just the beginning.

Thousands of species of birds, mammals, and water critters can be found in this area, making it one of the best places in the world for hunting, fishing, shellfish harvesting, birdwatching, and spending time in the woods.

On top of our abundant wildlife, there are plenty of local businesses and organizations that make it easy for people to get out in nature. Kayak rental shops, boat charter companies, and countless state parks allow you to get up close and personal with Delmarva's flora and fauna.

Historical Attractions

The entirety of Delmarva has a rich history, and there are many historic towns. Lewes, Delaware, Snow Hill, Maryland, Berlin, Maryland, and Onancock, Virginia are just a few of the centuries-old towns that make up Delmarva.

Within those towns, you'll find countless museums, antique shops, and important historic sites that tell the stories of people who made the area what it is today. With roots in agriculture, shellfish, and other important industries, there is so much to learn about this unique area.

If you aren't sure where to begin, the Rackliffe House, Julia A. Purnell Museum, Delmarva Discovery Center, and Discoversea Shipwreck Museum are excellent starting points. You can also dig into the archives at public libraries to learn more about the history of Delmarva.

Beaches and Tourism

The east coast of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia all lay claim to Atlantic shoreline. Delmarva's beaches play a critical role in summer tourism.

Rehobeth, Ocean City, and Assateague are the three main oceanfront beaches on Delmarva. Ocean City is an entire attraction in itself, with amusement parks, restaurants, and family-friendly attractions. Inland, Delmarva's small towns offer plenty to be explored.

Peaceful parks, locally owned eateries, and plenty of small businesses are available for you to enjoy while on Delmarva. Best of all, most people from this area are laid-back and friendly, so it won't be hard to have a good time while taking in all Delmarva has to offer its visitors.