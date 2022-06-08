Five Family-Friendly Activities in Ocean City, Maryland

Summertime is the best time to get away with your family and take a much-needed break. If you are planning a summer vacation to Ocean City, Maryland, here are five fun activities you can enjoy with your family that will create lifelong memories.

Old Pro Mini-Golf

With four separate themed locations, you can pick your favorite spot and head out for a round of put-put golf. Embark on an undersea adventure at the 68th Street location or explore the Temple of the Dragons at 23rd Street. No matter which location you choose, Old Pro is the go-to name for mini-golf in Ocean City. They are family-owned and have been providing fun to locals and tourists for over 50 years, so come and experience the fun for yourself at Old Pro Golf.

Splash Mountain Water Park

People of all ages absolutely love Splash Mountain. If the ocean isn't your cup of tea, spending the day at this waterpark is the best way to stay cool and have a blast. Exciting water slides and a relaxing wave pool make it easy to spend the entire day at the park. There are several food stations in the park where you can grab a quick bite to eat before heading back to the fun. As an added bonus, you get a gorgeous view of Ocean City from the tops of the slides.

Amusement Park Rides and Arcades

Jolly Roger, Trimpers, and Speed World are the three main amusement parks in Ocean City. All your favorite classic rides, like teacups and the Ferris Wheel, can be found in Ocean City's parks. Kids love bumper cars, but you can also enjoy racing go-karts at Speed World. Take an exhilarating ride on the roller coaster or slow things down on the carousel. You can also enjoy all the arcade games offered in Ocean City and win cool prizes. Old school games like skeeball are side-by-side with virtual reality games at Marty's Playland.

Ocean City Beach

A visit to Ocean City wouldn't be complete without spending a day on the beach. Pick a spot on the ten-mile stretch and enjoy splashing in the Atlantic while soaking up the summer sun. Kids love making sand castles, and there are always plenty of other children for them to play with during the busy summer season. Pack a lunch or walk up to the boardwalk for a bite to eat.

Ocean City Boardwalk

If you have some downtime and want to get a little exercise, you can take a walk on the Ocean City Boardwalk. People-watch, meet the locals, or simply enjoy the fresh ocean air before exploring the various shops along the three-mile wooden stretch. If you get hungry, there are so many options, you might have a hard time choosing what to eat. Thrasher's French Fries are an absolute must-try, and they are best paired with a cup of Love's Lemonade. Buy some souvenirs, enjoy the pop-up entertainment, and take lots of photos during your stroll on the OC Boardwalk.