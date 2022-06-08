Try These Summer Restaurants in Ocean City, Maryland

When the weather starts to warm up, we trade in hearty stews and comfort foods for crisp salads, fresh seafood, and ice-cold drinks. If you're a foodie in Ocean City, you'll be able to enjoy the best summertime eats at these locally-owned restaurants. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, these are just a few of the options available to those seeking summertime dining in Ocean City.

Liquid Assets

Officially recognized by Conde Nast Traveler, the wine and dining menus at Liquid Assets are quite impressive, and the dishes served here go far beyond mere bar food. Wagyu beef, local seafood, and refreshing salads are prepared with unique ingredients to deliver an upscale dining experience. Enjoy your meal with an ice-cold bottle of craft beer or a glass of wine. Liquid Assets even has a separate cheese and charcuterie menu so you can discover the perfect pairings. If you are in Ocean City this summer, Liquid Assets is an absolute must-try.

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Located in the Castle in the Sand Hotel, Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill is the ultimate place to wind down and enjoy al fresco, oceanside dining. At Coconuts, you can keep your toes in the sand while enjoying your favorite bar food and quenching your thirst with frozen drinks made with locally produced rum. Whether you want to day drink under the sun or experience a laid-back sunset dinner, Coconuts is a great spot for relaxing and indulging your senses for a few hours.

Barn 34

Farmhouse meets the beach at Barn 34, Ocean City's rustic restaurant serving high-quality American fare. Inside this impressive timber frame, you'll find a spacious, well-decorated seating area alive and bustling with activity. Enjoy a pancake breakfast with coffee or eggs benedict and orange juice to start your day off right before hitting the beach. If you come to the barn in the evening, you can enjoy a filling crabcake dinner or opt for something light like the fish tacos. Order your favorite cocktail from the Barn 34 bar and socialize with friends in this unique Ocean City eatery. If you are looking for a summer brunch spot in Ocean City, Barn 34 is the perfect venue. Yes, they have mimosas.

Harrison's Harbor Watch

Enjoy local seafood in an elegant setting at Harrison's Harbor Watch. This award-winning restaurant and raw bar is the best place to eat seafood in Ocean City. Whether you want to slurp down raw oysters on the half shell or indulge in a plate of surf & turf, you won't be disappointed by the dishes served at Harrison's. Pair your entree with locally brewed beer or your go-to cocktail for a refreshing summer dining experience.

Coastal Salt

Experience waterfront dining at its finest at Coastal Salt. Well-plated seafood dishes and specialty cocktails are made for your enjoyment in a dining atmosphere that's perfect for summer. While the food and drinks at Coastal Salt are undeniably amazing, it's the creative naming that makes this restaurant interesting. Try the Mexican Cartel Cocktail appetizer paired with the Backpacking Through Bali Coastal Concoction.