How to Spend the Day in Snow Hill, Maryland

Snow Hill, Maryland may be a small town, but there are plenty of things to see, do, and enjoy to keep you busy for a day. The next time you find yourself with a free Saturday, head to Snow Hill and use this itinerary as a guide to help you fully experience the town. You can get a complete list of everything Snow Hill has to offer on the Chamber of Commerce website.

Grab Breakfast and Coffee at Del Vecchio's Bakery

Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast? Enjoy a cup of piping hot coffee and your favorite pastry from Del Vecchio's. If sweets aren't your thing, try the quiche or order a warm savory croissant. Outdoor seating is available near the bakery.

Read Books at the Snow Hill Library

After breakfast, you can walk over to the library and check out your favorite books and movies. Enjoy a peaceful reading session in the library garden or ask a librarian about the Local History and Genealogy in the Worcester Room.

Shop Sassy Girl Boutique

Support this amazing local business by shopping their collection of clothing, jewelry, and home decor. Sassy Girl Boutique is the perfect place to buy a gift for a friend or treat yourself to something brand new.

Have Lunch at Elliot's Tavern

Enjoy American fare in a relaxed setting at Elliot's Tavern. Locals love coming to Elliot's for lunch, so it's the perfect place to meet new people while enjoying a delicious meal.

Visit the Julia A. Purnell Museum

Explore 500 years of local history through the exhibits at the Julia A. Purnell Museum. While the museum originally focused on displaying her needle art, you will now find artifacts representing many aspects and periods of Worcester County's unique history.

Take a Walk in Byrd Park

Take a relaxing walk by the river and watch local birds at Byrd Park. If you have kids, they will love playing on the playground. The park features a 1.3 mile paved loop and is well-shaded.

Browse Small Businesses

After your walk, head back into town and check out Snow Hill's local shops. Toy Town Antiques, The Corner Shoppe, and Jerry's Toys are the three main shops in Snow Hill.

Visit Snow Hill's Art Gallery

If you love art and wine, you don't want to skip out on a visit to Bishop's Stock. This upscale art gallery has a rotating display of paintings, sculptures, and ceramics by local artists. Recently, Bishop's Stock has come to offer a remarkable selection of red, white, and rose wines. It's the best place to nurture your craving for culture and class while in Snow Hill.

Cruise the Pocomoke River

Rent a kayak or canoe from the Pocomoke River Canoe Company and enjoy a relaxing paddle down the river. If self-propelling isn't your idea of fun, you can reserve a Pocomoke River Cruise with Captain Jerry.

Enjoy a Drink at Tides & Vine

This adorable bar has an upscale feel and is Snow Hill's newest nightlife addition. Tides & Vine offers an interesting selection of wine and craft beer at their copper bar. It's a great place to make new friends and enjoy a pre-dinner beverage.

End With Dinner at Oaked 110

Finish out the day with a delicious dinner at Oaked 110. Wings, salads, burgers, and daily specials can be enjoyed in the company of friendly locals. Enjoy indoor seating for dinner and sip your favorite cocktail outside by the firepit. Oaked is the best place to catch live entertainment in Snow Hill.