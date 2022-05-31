Three Special Places to Have Lunch in Lewes, Delaware

Looking for lunch in Lewes, Delaware? This historic coastal town is home to several upscale restaurants. Here are three local restaurants in Lewes that will delight your senses with unique dishes and exceptional dining atmospheres.

Pig & Publican

Bring your dog and your appetite to Pig & Publican to enjoy upscale, unique dishes on the outdoor patio. If you are looking for something different, Pig & Publican is the place to experience new flavor combinations not commonly seen in most Delmarva restaurants. Thai watermelon soup, pan-seared salmon with jasmine-scented rice and hoisin orange glaze, and drunken noodles make use of specialty ingredients to bring big flavor to your table. Enjoy a glass of wine while savoring every bite of the culinary creation you ordered. At the Pig & Publican, you can delight in high-end, specialty cuisine in a relaxed setting, making it an excellent spot for lunch.

Wheelhouse

Wheelhouse offers waterfront dining at its finest. Situated on the Lewes Canal, this upscale establishment has a fantastic ambiance and an impressive menu. Specialty mac & cheese variations, delectable sandwiches, and unique chef's creations are waiting to be enjoyed at this Lewes favorite. If you are looking for a place to have a special occasion luncheon or simply want to treat yourself to a delicious meal in a beautiful setting, Wheelhouse is sure to please. It comes highly recommended as one of the best seafood restaurants in Lewes, but the smash burgers are a must-try when paired with your favorite local craft brew.

Grain Craft Bar & Kitchen

Grain Craft Bar & Kitchen has several locations in Delaware with its Lewes location, Grain on the Rocks, situated at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. Grain on the Rocks offers high-end, well-crafted bar staples in a setting that is just the right blend of polished and casual. With a goal to provide creative tastes for regular people, you will be able to enjoy American fare with a thoughtful twist among the backdrop of live music and the chatter of friends old and new. At Grain, you can enjoy the glitz of a high-end bar with the warmth and down-to-earth vibe of your favorite local dive.