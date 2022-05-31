Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.

Specific Gravity

Located next to Rise Up Coffee near the college, Specific Gravity is the ultimate place to hang out with friends. This pizza joint has an impressive selection of local craft beers that pair perfectly with their specialty pies. Choose from house creations like the Black & Bleu, The Marylander, or The Big Mmaack to share with your buddies while watching the game. You can also B.Y.O.P. (build your own pie) or order a plate of wings dressed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Specific has a laid-back, sports bar vibe that's perfect for drinks and Sunday football with friends but tame enough and appropriate for weekend lunch with the whole family.

Dayton's Restaurant

Dayton's is the best place in Salisbury to enjoy your favorite comfort foods. Whether you're craving crispy fried chicken, piping hot roast beef, or a soup and salad combo, Dayton's homestyle cooking will fill your belly and satisfy your appetite. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so you can come in any time to enjoy this Salisbury favorite. The restaurant has a diner-esque atmosphere, making it the perfect place for weekend breakfast or a calm midweek dinner out. With friendly staff and reasonable prices, it's easy to see why Dayton's is so popular.

Backstreet Grill

Burgers and beach fries are the mainstays of this Salisbury pub known as the home of the "Build Your Own Sandwich." Whether you are looking for a relaxed spot for date night or a place to drink with friends, Backstreet offers excellent service and amazing food. Traditional bar food staples are always on the menu, but you can look for the daily special if you aren't sure what to order. Backstreet can get busy, so you may want to make a reservation.