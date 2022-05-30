Five Bars and Nightclubs for Singles in Ocean City, Maryland

If you're single for the summer, there's no better place to party than Ocean City, Maryland. While the town is known as America's Finest Family Resort, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs in Ocean City, Maryland that offer adults-only excitement. Whether you want to stay single or find a steamy summer romance, here are five places you can live your best life in Ocean City this summer.

Purple Moose Saloon

Located on the Ocean City Boardwalk, Purple Moose is known for heavy pours and a lively dancefloor. Enjoy live music from the best rock bands on the East Coast under the shimmering light of the disco ball. Purple Moose is hands-down one of the best places to party in Ocean City, and you won't have any trouble finding people to talk to in this crowded venue.

Seacrets

The Seacrets Nite Club is one of the most happening places in Ocean City and one of the best places to meet singles. Tourists and locals pack this tropical-themed bar during hot summer nights to cut loose and meet people. This world-famous bar has its own distillery, a sand floor, a Caribbean-inspired menu, and seating in the water where you can cool off with your favorite cocktail. Enjoy live music and special events all summer with the best food and drinks at Seacrets.

Cowboy Coast

If you want to dance the night away and get lost in the crowd, Cowboy Coast is the place to be. Despite the country-western theme, the DJs at Cowboy Coast play all genres, so there's something for everyone to enjoy. After you get enough liquid courage, get in line to step up and take a ride on the bar's famous mechanical bull. Friday night is ladies' night, so grab your single friends and get ready to mingle. You can follow their Facebook page for updates on exciting events held throughout the summer.

Pickle's Pub

If crowded dance floors and skimpy attire aren't your cup of tea, Pickle's Pub offers nightlife that's a bit more relaxed. Home of the Original Pickle Shot, Pickle's Pub is always lively, especially on summer weekend nights. The place can get packed when there's live entertainment, but it's one of the best places in Ocean City to meet singles without getting drowned in a huge crowd. Best of all, Pickle's has a stellar menu with amazing eats you'll definitely want to try. Grab a cocktail and dance or play a game of pool over a round of local craft beers when you party at Pickle's.

The Sandbar

If you love karaoke, then Sandbar is the place for you. Sing the night away at this laid-back bar and choose from thousands of songs to find your jam. The Sandbar is a no-frills place to spend the evening singing, dancing, and drinking with people from all over the country. Most importantly, the drinks are reasonably priced, something Ocean City isn't known for.