Where to Go Camping Near Ocean City, Maryland This Summer

Whether you are glamping in an RV or roughing it in a tent, there are several campgrounds near Ocean City, MD that offer everything you need to have a fun, relaxing camping trip. Here are a few of the best campgrounds near Ocean City you can enjoy this summer.

Assateague Island National Seashore

Beach camping doesn't get any better than Assateague. When you set up camp here, you can enjoy the sand and surf while spotting the island's famous wild ponies. Camping at Assateague is a truly unique experience, but there are plenty of rules and regulations you'll want to consider before setting up camp. Enjoy the ocean, roast some marshmallows, and get up close with nature when you camp at Assateague this summer.

Fort Whaley

Located just 15 miles from Ocean City, there are plenty of ways to relax and have fun at Fort Whaley Campground. Experience the peace and tranquility of nature while being just steps away from family-friendly activities like mini-golf, swimming, and laser tag. Kids love the arcade, and the campground offers a shuttle to Ocean City that will put you right in the center of America's Finest Family Resort.

Frontier Town

Two words. Water Park. That is the main attraction of the Frontier Town Campground located on the Sinepuxent Bay. Mini-golf and other amusements are also available. The campground also offers access to nature-based activities like fishing and kayaking. When you camp at Frontier Town, you can enjoy nature and man-made amusements just minutes away from the excitement of Ocean City.

Shad Landing Pocomoke River State Park

If you're looking for something a bit further from the action, you'll love camping at Shad Landing. The campground is located a good 40 minutes from Ocean City, but you won't have to fight traffic if you leave the park to do some shopping or local sightseeing. With Snow Hill and Pocomoke just ten minutes away in either direction, Shad Landing is the perfect place to escape into nature while still being close to civilization. Fishing, kayaking, and boating are allowed in the park, and pets are welcome too. Best of all, you can get your firewood at Woodstop on your way to the campground, located just one mile from the Shad Landing entrance.