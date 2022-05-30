Ocean City, MD

Where to Go Camping Near Ocean City, Maryland This Summer

Katie Cherrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxCpx_0fusAiws00
Roasting marshmallows over a campfireLeon Contreras on Unsplash

Whether you are glamping in an RV or roughing it in a tent, there are several campgrounds near Ocean City, MD that offer everything you need to have a fun, relaxing camping trip. Here are a few of the best campgrounds near Ocean City you can enjoy this summer.

Assateague Island National Seashore

Beach camping doesn't get any better than Assateague. When you set up camp here, you can enjoy the sand and surf while spotting the island's famous wild ponies. Camping at Assateague is a truly unique experience, but there are plenty of rules and regulations you'll want to consider before setting up camp. Enjoy the ocean, roast some marshmallows, and get up close with nature when you camp at Assateague this summer.

Fort Whaley

Located just 15 miles from Ocean City, there are plenty of ways to relax and have fun at Fort Whaley Campground. Experience the peace and tranquility of nature while being just steps away from family-friendly activities like mini-golf, swimming, and laser tag. Kids love the arcade, and the campground offers a shuttle to Ocean City that will put you right in the center of America's Finest Family Resort.

Frontier Town

Two words. Water Park. That is the main attraction of the Frontier Town Campground located on the Sinepuxent Bay. Mini-golf and other amusements are also available. The campground also offers access to nature-based activities like fishing and kayaking. When you camp at Frontier Town, you can enjoy nature and man-made amusements just minutes away from the excitement of Ocean City.

Shad Landing Pocomoke River State Park

If you're looking for something a bit further from the action, you'll love camping at Shad Landing. The campground is located a good 40 minutes from Ocean City, but you won't have to fight traffic if you leave the park to do some shopping or local sightseeing. With Snow Hill and Pocomoke just ten minutes away in either direction, Shad Landing is the perfect place to escape into nature while still being close to civilization. Fishing, kayaking, and boating are allowed in the park, and pets are welcome too. Best of all, you can get your firewood at Woodstop on your way to the campground, located just one mile from the Shad Landing entrance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ocean city# camping# worcester county# camping near ocean city# beach camping

Comments / 0

Published by

Local reporting on the Eastern Shore. Stories that matter. Freelance pen for hire. ESMD local, born & raised. Shop small & support Delmarva businesses! klcherrix@gmail.com

Snow Hill, MD
266 followers

More from Katie Cherrix

Lewes, DE

Three Special Places to Have Lunch in Lewes, Delaware

Looking for lunch in Lewes, Delaware? This historic coastal town is home to several upscale restaurants. Here are three local restaurants in Lewes that will delight your senses with unique dishes and exceptional dining atmospheres.

Read full story
4 comments
Salisbury, MD

Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.

Read full story
Chincoteague Island, VA

Three High-End Places to Eat in Chincoteague, Virginia

As summer approaches, many people will be coming from out of town to vacation on Chincoteague Island. This quirky beach town is home to some of the finest restaurants on Delmarva, serving high-quality eats like steaks and fresh, local seafood. Here are three of the best places to eat in Chincoteague, Virginia if you're in the mood for an upgraded dining experience.

Read full story
Ocean City, MD

Five Bars and Nightclubs for Singles in Ocean City, Maryland

If you're single for the summer, there's no better place to party than Ocean City, Maryland. While the town is known as America's Finest Family Resort, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs in Ocean City, Maryland that offer adults-only excitement. Whether you want to stay single or find a steamy summer romance, here are five places you can live your best life in Ocean City this summer.

Read full story
2 comments
Crisfield, MD

Where to Eat Crabs and Fresh Seafood on Delmarva This Summer

Maryland Blue Crabs are the unofficial mascot of the Eastern Shore. Seasoned heavily with Old Bay and dipped in hot butter, there's no better summertime treat than a pile of steaming hot crabs. Shrimp, clams, and oysters are also popular favorites. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, we've got plenty of places where you can sit down for a nice seafood feast. Here are five local favorites you should check out this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Snow Hill, MD

Visit Oaked 110 on Your Next Night Out in Snow Hill, MD

The wine, the beer, the whiskey...you can have all three at Oaked 110, along with a delicious meal and a side of good company. Voted by Coastal style as the Best Bourbon Bar in 2021, Oaked has become Snow Hill's main venue for nightlife and live entertainment. Whether you want to enjoy a quick happy hour drink or an upscale evening out, Oaked 110 is the place to be any night of the week.

Read full story
1 comments
Stockton, MD

Timeless Tavern: The Heart of Stockton, Maryland

If you travel down Route 12 towards Stockton from Snow Hill, you'll come up on a small cinder block building on your right just before you reach the firehouse. On the outside, Timeless Tavern doesn't look like much, but take a step inside, and you'll soon find out why the locals can't stay away.

Read full story
1 comments
Salisbury, MD

Try Out These Salisbury Restaurants for Your Next Night Out

Salisbury's downtown restaurants get all the attention, but the city has so much more to offer. Next time you are going out for dinner in Salisbury, shake things up a bit and check out these amazing local restaurants. You may find that they become your new favorites.

Read full story
Salisbury, MD

You Have to Try These House Drinks in Salisbury, MD

The Eastern Shore is home to several breweries, but if it's liquor you love, you'll want to try out these craft cocktails in Salisbury. Drink your way around downtown and get a taste of what the locals love to order on Friday nights.

Read full story
1 comments
Salisbury, MD

Top Three Places to Get a Sweet Summer Treat in Salisbury, MD

Summer is the perfect season to indulge in a delicious dessert. If you're craving something sweet in Salisbury, you'll be able to get your fill of cakes, coffees, and ice cream when you visit these three local businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

How to Eat Like a Local in Pocomoke City, Maryland

Just south of Snow Hill, you'll find Pocomoke nestled near the crossroads of Routes 13 and 113. Tourists traveling between Virginia Beach and Ocean City pass by this mid-size town every day, but many are unaware of the locally loved restaurants that Pocomoke has to offer. Here's how to eat your way around Pocomoke like a local.

Read full story
Somerset County, MD

The Best Bars in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset County

From Ocean City to Princess Anne, the lower part of Maryland's Eastern Shore is home to some of the best bars on Delmarva. Whether your ideal night out is cheap drinks at a local dive or specialty cocktails at an upscale venue, the three lower counties have it all.

Read full story
Salisbury, MD

Visiting a Patient at TidalHealth? Here's What You Need to Know About the Recent Changes

Salisbury, Md. - If you are visiting a loved one at TidalHealth, be prepared for several changes coming Thursday, August 5th. In response to rising COVID-19 cases, the hospital has decided to once again limit visitor access at several of its locations in Maryland and Delaware.

Read full story
Maryland State

Maryland Overdose Deaths Up 5.7% from 2020, 612 Deaths From Opioid Abuse Says OOCC Report

MARYLAND - A quarterly report from the Opioid Operational Command Center reveals a staggering increase in the number of opioid-related deaths in the first three months of 2021. The first quarter of 2021 saw 682 fatal overdoses, a 5.7% increase from last year's first quarter, with 612 overdoses from opioids.

Read full story
Maryland State

New Small Businesses Coming to Maryland Under Hogan's $25M Revitalization Plan

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Project Restore PlanWBOC. Baltimore, Md. - Monday morning, Governor Hogan announced his plan to restore Main Streets and downtown areas all over Maryland. This $25 million dollar revitalization plan, known as "Project Restore," will encourage business owners and developers to breathe new life into vacant commercial buildings.

Read full story
1 comments
Lewes, DE

New Mothers in Lewes, Delaware Can Get Postpartum Care at Aspira Health

LEWES, De. - Aspira Health opened last year with the vision of bringing convenient health care services to Lewes locals and tourists. Now, new mothers can participate in Aspira's Postpartum Wellness Program to relieve baby blues, get help with health and fitness, and get referred to lactation specialists.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy