Sargassum Designated Essential Fish Habitat and The Pelagic Sargassum Seaweed Belt Blob. Size matters.

Too much of a good thing is never a good thing. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

The largest rivers on the planet are the Congo, Amazon, Orinoco, and the Mississippi. And humans have adversely affected all with fertilizer runoff, sewage releases, burning biomass, deforestation, aggressive terraforming, water mismanagement, or a combination thereof, increasing nitrogen concentrations in their waters. Add Sahara Desert dust blown over the Atlantic depositing phosphorus. Red Tide, algae blooms, and the Pelagic Sargassum Seaweed Belt are manifesting larger and longer because of the changing nutrient cycles. What humans do on land ends up in the ocean. It is that simple. We are our own undoing.

Christopher Columbus made note of floating mats of sargassum seaweed in the North Atlantic. Normal, limited, and discontinuous pads that made up a part of a healthy oceanic lifecycle. At sea, they serve as habitat for traveling marine animals, providing food, shade, and shelter (from predators). Fish, shrimp, crabs, and turtles all use these floating oases in the deep waters for rest and shelter. Turtle hatchlings rely on these floating oases off the coast of their beaches to feed and grow large enough to continue on their journey into the ocean’s depths. In 2003, sargassum, off the southern Atlantic states, was designated as “Essential Fish Habitat” within the US Economic Zone. It has special federal protections. Sargassum in healthy amounts reaching shore strengthens sand dunes, improving shoreline stability. A biomass that adds to the healthy lifecycle of our shores. Seaweed is sustainable, obviously, and we’re making safe plastics, medical devices, food, and biofuels using it. Sargassum is not the evil blob referred to in articles these past weeks. Excessive nutrient drunk metric tons beaching in populated areas is the problem. We’re the bartender that served up the juice. We made this mess and we’re not learning how to clean up after ourselves. It does makes great headlines, though.

Healthy floating sargassum mats are essential to a thriving turtle hatchling community traveling out to the open ocean. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

Mats have coagulated to just under 5500 miles of water surface reaching from West Africa to the Caribbean Sea and into the Gulf of Mexico. What Christopher noted as mats of interest have become the world’s largest macroalgal belt bloom to date. Too much of a good thing isn’t good.

Seagrasses are plants. Seaweeds are an alga. In the right balance all are an integral part of the health of oceans. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

In early February 2018, the Optical Oceanography Laboratory at the University of South Florida designed The Sargassum Watch System (SaWS) to use satellite data and numerical models to locate and track this giant raft of sargassum. It’s been an accurate forecaster and bulletin of belt travels since.

In the summer of 2022, the US Virgin Islands declared a state of emergency after sargassum blooms caused water shortages on St. Croix.

Rotting sargassum smells bad, attracts insects, and causes environmental problems from smothering turtle nesting sites to heavy fish die off. Negative economic effects include reduced tourism, high costs of cleanup and disposal, and because rotting sargassum releases hydrogen sulfide, increased health problems and costs at the local level. Sargassum mats of this new normal size choke air and tourism alike. And collecting, removing, and disposing of biomass at this level is expensive for the local and state coffers. Very expensive. (A gentle reminder: local and state coffers hold your taxed money)

2023’s bloom may be one of the largest on record. But maybe not. Florida beaches are next in line, in the coming weeks and months. “What we’re seeing in the satellite imagery does not bode well for a clean beach year.” Brian LaPointe, a research professor at Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.

An ironic statement considering the amount of trash, cigarette butts, vape cartridges, abandoned plastics, glass bottles, beach toys, towels and coolers on our beaches these days. Locals have taken on a new hobby. Walking and running on our local beaches to pick up trash. It looks nice till the next tide, or Spring Break.

In the coastal waters, sargassum tangles pleasure boats and ships alike. It can block intake valves for power plants and desalination plants. Marinas become inundated and inoperable because boats can’t navigate the blanket of thick, unforgiving, dying algae. As SaWS data, and historical precedence shows, historic sized blooms, both of the Red Tide and sargassum variety are here to stay. And we’ll need to add this new environmental norm to coastal living’s permanent to-deal with list. We’ll have to clean up the mess we made if we aren’t interested in cleaning up the mess that creates the problem. Which is not an interesting subject, it seems.

“Looking ahead, the decrease in Sargassum quantity from January to February is uncommon, and presents a glimmer of hope that the overall 2023 bloom may not be as large as previously feared although 2023 will still be a major Sargassum year. Nevertheless, the large quantities already in the CS (and to the east) will continue to accumulate and migrate westward, creating beaching hazards along the way. The Florida Keys may start to see small amounts in March. We will continue to closely monitor Sargassum coverage, with more updates provided by the end of March 2023.” SaWS USF

When scientists say overall may not be as large as previously feared, I breathe a slight sigh of relief in the current fresh air of southwest Florida’s city of St. Petersburg. There’s nothing new here, as this traveling mass of grass was roughly 4.3 million cumulative tons in the eastern and western CS (Caribbean Sea) to include the GoM (Gulf of Mexico) in February 2022.

This will be a long slog of a mess for miles of beaches and islands. As it’s been before. That is the actual news about the Sargassum Belt. We’ve been here before. We were here when there was no belt, just hundreds, if not thousands, of healthy sargassum mats providing an important portion of a healthy ocean lifecycle. We were here the first time we purposely pumped human waste into the Atlantic shelf and into the Gulf of Mexico. We were here over fertilizing unnecessary, unnatural grass lawns in suburbia, filling rivers with nitrogen it didn’t need.

We were here when scientists predicted a problem. We were here, and we did not care. We asked the scientists to make tracking devices for natural disasters and impending unnatural events instead. Data to feed hair-on-fire headlines and regurgitated information for doom scrolling and political manipulation. Because it’s easier to track something, write headlines, and complain about the cost of cleaning it up than it is to deal with our socio-political environmental choices.