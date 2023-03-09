Today's Pet Food Shortage: Understanding the Problem and the Promising Solutions Coming from the Pet Food Makers

With the humanization of pet foods, protein is the focus for tomorrow's sourcing needs.Photo byAdobe Express Pro

The shortages in pet foods, particularly dog and cat foods for this discussion, should not come as a surprise. Understanding the trends in human and pet food protein demands explains the coming battle royale for who gets the prime cuts. And can any of this be sustainable?

“The shortage of protein is going to be the biggest challenge for the world going forward, whether it’s for humans or pets. Protein that doesn’t compete with the human food supply is going to be a major component of future ingredient innovation. I think the ingredient streams for human and pet foods are going to become very competitive in the future. That should be at the back of our minds when we think about what’s truly sustainable for our planet.” Petfoodprocessing.net first published John Kuenzi’s (CEO and chairman, NQV8) quote in December 2022.

Protein and the availability of healthy proteins for humans have been at the forefront of farming for decades. Producing, processing, protecting, and shipping in ways that feed our hungry growing world. 100 years ago, pet food was a different conversation from a different source stream. Then came kibble, extruding technology, fillers, additives, and protein supply recycling. The more things change the more they stay the same. Ingredient sourcing, supply chain changes, labor numbers, and processing have created a new horizon for base protein in pet foods. There was a time pet food buyers accepted fillers and slaughterhouse cast-offs as ingredients. That’s changed as buyer choices put pressure on pet food makers to up their game in ingredients and protein sourcing. Today’s fastest growing demographics of pet owners are happy to pay more money for cleaner protein for their furry friends. They read labels, and they are quick to reject anything that doesn’t read clean and sustainable. They look at their rib eye dinner and think, “Why can’t Bruiser have this quality of food?”

The pet food industry exploded with boutique companies meeting this new humanization of pet food by curating and creating blends and brands that promise only the best, cleanest sourced ingredients. During COVID, in 2021, pet foods and treats outpaced all other pet categories by as much as $20 billion. The strain put on sourcing, labor, and supply chain has come to fruition in 2023. Today, this boutique humanization of pet foods has placed the pet owner and their pets at the same table demanding the same ingredients. 2023 pet food and treat trend analytics shows people are more invested in their pet’s food than they are in their own eating habits. The premium space that’s grown out of this mindset puts the focus squarely on pet longevity and a pet’s life quality during that longevity. Healthy, clean, sustainable, wholefoods.

Healthy, fresh, clean, and sustainable pet food. We want the best for our companions, even more than for ourselves.Photo byAdobe Express Pro

Innovation and sustainable, novel ingredients from plant-based proteins, to lab-grown, to insect proteins are all on the table and in the test kitchens as possible answers to the new question of sourcing high quality protein rich food ingredients. The bottleneck to all innovation is, of course, sourcing, running headfirst into the regulatory system. Technology is faster than government, leaving a gap of up to 10 years before answers can make it to the shelves.

Currently, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates pet food ingredients that address wellness, food safety, and production efficiency as animal drugs, not food. The Center for Veterinary Medicine’s (CVM) Program Policy and Procedures Manual Guide, as it currently stands, makes pet food innovation and production expensive and time intensive. The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) stated their position to change the pet food ingredients category from animal drugs to animal foods during the October 2022 FDA listening session for opinions on the current CVM policy. Only time will tell who listened.

Sustainable engineering throughout the pet food production cycle is an industry focus. From small curating pet food companies to large corporations, recyclable, compostable, refillable packing options are now in play. As regulatory kinks straighten out for the new world views, breakthroughs in food, production, sourcing sustainability, and even packaging are coming onboard.

We’re fast finding out that population numbers are outpacing resources that are forcing new ways to produce the base needs of creatures that eat on this planet. Sustainable isn’t a catchphrase, it’s a mandate. The new realities of world resources, global logistics, labor rights, farming and livestock care are all applying extra pressures to old systems and regulations created before these realities existed. Consider the global food chain another infrastructure that needs to be redesigned to meet the realities of today and to react to the possibilities of tomorrow.

Bruiser wants that prime cut, and Tinkerbell isn’t going to eat her cat food without salmon sauce.

To understand more, visit PetFoodProcessing.net and subscribe to their newsletters. Get involved not only with the power of your purchases, but actively taking part in the processes. Acknowledging the pet food shortages is only the first step into the future of who consumers are in the new commodity lifecycle.

