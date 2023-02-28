Kayaking Weedon Island is as easy as wading into salty waters and pushing off into those salty breezes. I love yaking Weedon. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Weedon Island Preserve has a history that spans thousands of years. First inhabited by indigenous peoples who lived off the land and sea, in the 19th century, plantations grew cotton, sugar cane, and citrus crops. During the Civil War, they used the island as a training ground for Union soldiers. In the 1960s, the state of Florida purchased and designated Weedon Island as a natural park. Today, Weedon Island offers visitors a chance to explore the island's natural habitats, observe Florida's intriguing wildlife, and learn its rich history while looking forward to the conservation efforts going on today.

In Pinellas County, Florida. The island is along the Intracoastal Waterway, encompassing over 3100 acres of pristine coastal habitat. We know the island for its diverse range of wildlife, including and in no way limited to ospreys, dolphins, and manatees. Visitors can rent kayaks, hike elevated boardwalks and cleared natural trails, fish, or birdwatch.

Tucked into the preserve is the Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center. You can reconnect and recharge with the environment through interpretive hikes, workshops, exhibits, and other programs for the public to enjoy. The Center's Gift Shop carries cultural and natural history items.

A day trip to Weedon Island is an example of Florida's best experience in nature. Start with the Visitor Center to learn about the island's history, ecology, and recreational opportunities. The center features interactive exhibits and displays, and staff members are available to answer questions and help get you started on your Weedon Island Day.

Weedon Island has a number of kayak friendly letting in spots. All leading straight toward channel markers easily followed. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Kayaking:

Rental options: Weedon Island offers rental kayaks for visitors who do not have their own equipment. The rental company is at the launch area of the park and operated by Sweetwater Kayaks. Rental options include single and tandem kayaks, as well as stand-up paddleboards and canoes. Prices vary depending on the type of equipment and rental duration. A single kayak starts at $34 for two hours. Their website has all the prices and helpful "what to bring" lists you'll need for a safe, fun day on the Tampa Bay waters.

You'll likely find nesting shorebirds and predators while kayaking. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Kayaking trails: Weedon Island has several kayaking trails that provide visitors a chance to explore the island's natural habitats and observe wildlife. The trails are well-marked and range from 1.5 to 4 miles. The paddling routes vary, with some suitable for beginners and others challenging for experienced kayakers. The most popular kayaking trail is the South Paddling Trail, which winds through mangrove tunnels and shallow flats, offering visitors up-close views of the island's unique coastal ecosystem.

The shorelines are ripe with mangroves and all the wildlife they invite. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Friendly cormorants are not a surprise at Weedon. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Wildlife: Some of the most commonly seen species include dolphins, manatees, ospreys, pelicans, and herons. You may also spot other coastal birds, such as egrets, ibises, and roseate spoonbills. In the shallow waters along the kayaking trails, visitors can watch schools of fish and other marine creatures, such as crabs and sea stars. Weedon Island's natural habitats are a vital resource for Florida's coastal life and wildlife. Kayaking provides an opportunity to see and appreciate these creatures in a peaceful and respectful manner.

The boardwalk trails lead through established mangroves for excellent birdwatching. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Hiking:

Hiking trails: Besides kayaking trails, Weedon Island also offers hiking trails that allow visitors to explore the island's natural habitats and observe wildlife on foot. The hiking trails range from easy to moderate difficulty and offer visitors a chance to see mangroves, salt marshes, and upland forests. Some of the most popular hiking trails include the Pine Point Trail, the Bayou Trail, and the Live Oak Trail. Visitors should know the park's opening hours and wear footwear and clothing for hiking in a coastal environment.

Picnic areas: Weedon Island has several picnic areas that are perfect for visitors looking to enjoy a meal or snack amidst the park's natural beauty. The picnic areas are throughout the park and offer visitors a variety of amenities, such as tables, grills, and restrooms. Some of the most popular picnic areas include the North and South Shore Picnic Areas, which offer stunning views of Tampa Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway. Pack out, and pick up all trash and respect the natural environment while using the picnic areas.

Weedon Island is a nature lover's paradise with something for everyone. From kayaking through stunning coastal habitats and observing diverse marine life to hiking boardwalk trails and picnicking amidst the natural beauty, enjoy a range of outdoor activities in this serene island.

Whether you are a seasoned kayaker, an avid hiker, a visitor from out of town, or a local looking to escape the hustle of the cities, Weedon Island is a destination that will leave you with unforgettable memories of Florida's locals in wildlife and natural scenery.