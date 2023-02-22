Exploring the Boisterous Gulls of St. Petersburg, Florida: The Good, the Bad, and Your Delicious French Fries

Sunshine Skyway Bridge heading toward St. Petersburg, Florida. Where the Gulf meets the Bay. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

Gulls are a migratory species travelling to Florida during winter months to escape colder climates. Our local urban gulls stay year-round because of a warm gull friendly climate. And the warm, friendly population creating welcoming foods to scavenge. Like urban raccoon and coyote, gulls have evolved into a successful urban dweller. Gulls meander in parks, on beaches, along with mangrove edged Tampa Bay waters and all public areas where people, food, and food debris collect. Gulls in downtown St. Petersburg have mastered the art of foraging and flourishing while trying to steal your French fries at Fresco’s on the waterfront. I bring this up because they stole mine. Outside dining opportunities are their opportunity, too. If urban nature isn’t your passion, but waterfront action dining is, try lunch at The Hangar, just south but still on the waterfront. At Albert Whitted Airport. You’ll enjoy delicious Burg typical foods indoors, or out. But with the sights and sounds of local air traffic around, the gull will not be a challenger to your meal.

Gulls you’ll see in St. Petersburg:

1. Laughing Gull: One of the most common gulls, with a distinctive black head and red bill. Seen in large flocks around beaches and in parking lots. Theirs is the distinct gull voice most people think of when daydreaming about laying on a beach.

2. Ring-billed Gull: Medium-sized gulls with gray and white feathers, and a distinctive black ring around their yellow bill.

3. Herring Gull: A larger species of gull, with gray and white feathers and a yellow bill with a red spot. They prefer bays, harbors, and beaches.

4. Lesser Black-backed Gull: A medium-sized gull with dark gray feathers and a yellow bill uncommonly seen around beaches and waterways.

Gulls are a natural sight in and flying over downtown, along our beaches, in our parks, islands, and along our Bay coastline. Look up from a bench at Vinoy Park and you’ll see flocks on the forage calling their familiar cry of complaints. Known for their boisterous, confident without apology behavior around people with food, urban gulls have a certain reputation. In my backyard, Laughing gulls, with a few Ring-billed gulls, monitor my feeding of local Muscovy ducks. Living across the street from a lake, and on a tidal canal direct to Tampa Bay, makes us a convenient location to monitor.

Feeding frenzy isn't just a shark thing. One gull leads to a zillion gulls faster than you can open that cheese wrapper. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

Feeding gulls intentionally is an invitation to a feeding frenzy. It can become overwhelming and out of control. Feeding gulls for the experience as a visiting tourist? Stick to the beach and be ready for numbers you didn’t know were a hundred feet above the gulls you saw. St Petersburg municipal code has your back as far as endeavoring to enjoy our lusty gulls’ company:

(2)

Nothing in this subsection prohibits any person from feeding any animals or fowl or performing any humanitarian act or kindness with respect to animals or fowl so long as such act is performed within the boundaries and limitations of (i) any City park and is not in violation of any park rule; (ii) the municipal pier district and is not in violation of any rule established for the municipal pier district; or (iii) any other place that is consistent with or which has been set aside for the propagation and care of animals or fowl.

Be sure to double check the website of your beach of choice to make sure the city park, beach, or pier district doesn’t have a code against gull feeding. Rules can change reactive to gulls and human population pressures changing.

Before you try for a gull feeding experience, check the website of your location to make sure it's okay to do so. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

Notable social media post-able moments involving gulls and humans are available on our miles of Gulf lining beaches. From gulls stealing food directly off your beach towel to fly overs to large hovering flocks complaining and chattering to people below. Intelligent confident flyers, they possess no fear of people or their opinions of them. The larger the flock, the larger the frenzy. I commiserated with a flock of gulls when I was 11 years old. A memory that still thrills.

Locals and wildlife experts appreciate the unique personality of gulls and their role in our local environment. Gulls are an important indicator species that helps researchers understand the health of coastal environments, and they play a vital role in maintaining the balance of our local natural ecosystem.

By understanding gull behavior and taking steps to minimize conflicts with human populations, it is possible to coexist with these fearless seabirds in a safe and sustainable way. Efforts to manage gull populations in St. Petersburg have been underway for years. With more science comes better management. Management effort's goal: Reduce conflicts with humans and protect the local natural ecosystem balance. One effective effort is minimizing the availability of unnatural food sources, reducing the number of gulls in one area. Some areas have implemented regulations to prevent people from feeding gulls, while others have installed special garbage cans to keep gulls from rummaging through trash on beaches and behind coastal loving food and hospitality businesses. Unnatural food availability is the frontline of sustainable urban management for gulls and other wild urban animals.

Another method of managing the gull population is the installation of barriers or other physical deterrents that prevent gulls from nesting in certain areas while promoting and providing protected refuges like Egmont Key, Weedon Island, and Boyd Hill Preserve

From their boisterous personalities to their sneaky tactics for snagging a bite to eat, gulls have a way of making themselves known. Whether you view them as beloved members of the local wildlife or a pesky nuisance, one thought is certain: Life in St. Petersburg, Florida wouldn’t be the same without these complaining, laughing voices in the sky. Next time you glimpse a gull soaring overhead or stealing a snack, take a moment to appreciate the good, the bad, and the boisterous sides of these raucous seabirds.