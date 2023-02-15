Dunedin, FL

Take a day trip and kayak Honeymoon Island and Caladesi State Park Bird and Turtle Refuge in Dunedin, Florida.

Kathy LaFollett

St Joseph's Sound is bordered on the west by Honeymoon Island and Caladesi island, barrier islands that are part of our state park system. It's a vortex of gorgeous perfection for a day trip. Florida is, in itself, a vortex of gorgeous vacation spots and day tripping fun. If you are looking for quiet calm, with access to chaos and fun within 15 miles in any other direction mixed with views that only the Gulf of Mexico can offer, do not come here. I'm only writing about this to brag about my birthday spent with my sister and nephew. We live in Pinellas County. She's on the north end. I'm on the south end. We meet in the middle to share sister time. Kayaking the causeway is just about the best meet we can create. Outside of eating at Three Birds in St Petersburg.

Dunedin Causeway is home to Sail Honeymoon. A fully outfitted for touring, fishing, and adventuring kayak rental and snack shack. Happy chill people work this shack, and you'll find inexpensive to rent, safe, new kayaks to choose from so you can put in the beautiful waters just feet away. Be mindful of the tides as this stretch of water has strong water movement. If kayaking is new to you, the work involved kayaking the sound during hard tides will surprise you. Thankfully the people at Sail Honeymoon take care of their clients. They'll let you know water conditions and tidal strengths as well. Caladesi Island State Park is a paddle ahead, across a channel that gets busy. So, take care. Or paddle to the right following the causeway shore, into an alcove of hidden islands, private beaches, and shallows for wildlife, dolphin, manatee, and bird watching. You'll come back centered and ridiculously happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeIKt_0koDH8Jq00
A gentle front came through with rain curtains in the distance. Floating traveling showers lowering the temperatures and exciting wildlife.Photo byKathy LaFollett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mEGo_0koDH8Jq00
Caladesi is a protected island for the birds and wildlife. Beach your kayaks to listen to boat-tailed grackle and saltwater waves.Photo byKathy LaFollett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0om2P5_0koDH8Jq00
Kayaking tip: Add lemon and cucumber slices to your ice water. Hydration that's refreshing in ninety-degree sunshine.Photo byCindy Bird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8frS_0koDH8Jq00
Protected and cordoned off, sea turtle nests are there for viewing only.Photo byKathy LaFollett

If you paddle out to Caladesi, you can follow the island's beaches around to the Gulf of Mexico side. You'll experience two different worlds. In one afternoon. Caladesi is a protected island. You'll find protected sea turtle nests all around. You can't walk into or through the island. But you can beach, and sit and enjoy sea salt, shelling, swimming, kayaking, boating, fishing, floating, and scuba or snorkeling. It's a brilliant hidden gem.

Honeymoon Island is a swath of Gulf front beaches, dunes, and rocky points. Protected in areas, you'll find yourself lost in a nap on a beach towel. It boasts a viewing platform restaurant and store. Grab drinks for the beach or grab a table or bar stool at the deck edge to watch the seashore birds live their best life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlgQI_0koDH8Jq00
My nephew and I taking in the sun and surf on the Gulf of Mexico side.Photo byKathy LaFollett

Spending a full day in full Floridian salt waters and sun you will want the most comfortable, cooling, wicking, UV/UVB protecting gear featuring polarized sunglasses so as to not miss one detail of a most excellent energizing salty smelling day trip. After 23 years living here, I've built my day trip go to wardrobe, so I don't crisp like calamari at Frenchy's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlqNE_0koDH8Jq00
My sister and I texting our baby sister who lives in Illinois. That's why we're laughing. Being the baby sister, she loves a good laugh.Photo byCindy Bird

Keep these three points in mind when kayaking around Caladesi Island, Florida:

  1. Tides and Currents: Be aware of the tides and currents in the area. Strong currents can make kayaking difficult and potentially dangerous, so be sure to check the local tide charts and plan your route accordingly. Avoid kayaking during outgoing tides or strong winds that can create rough waves. The people at Sail Honeymoon will also inform you of the conditions when you rent your kayak.
  2. Weather Conditions: Florida weather can be unpredictable. Storms can come up suddenly and create hazardous conditions. Wear sun protection: UV blocking sportswear, a hat and sunscreen, and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated. Sunburns are not fun.
  3. Wildlife: Caladesi Island is home to a variety of wildlife, including dolphins, manatees, sea turtles, and protected bird species. Keep a generous distance from these animals and respect their habitats. Do not approach or disturb wildlife, and always stow your trash properly on boat or kayak to dispose of onshore. Our local environment is everyone's backyard.
  4. Remember to always wear a proper fitting life jacket and have a kayak buddy if kayaking is new for you.

This is a busy, beautiful, inspiring, but wild place.

