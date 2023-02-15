Saint Petersburg, FL

Unleash the fun! Experience the canine life of St. Petersburg, Florida's vibrant dog bars and dog friendly restaurants.

Make the most of your downtown St. Petersburg dog bar and dog-friendly restaurant visits with a few good-to-know tips.

Dog bars and dog-friendly restaurants are the norm in downtown St Petersburg, Florida. The Burg loves dogs. And dogs love The Burg.Photo byAdobe Express Pro

There are a variety of dog-friendly bars and restaurants in St. Petersburg that offers outdoor seating, allowing dogs to join their owners in a sumptuous meal or tasty snack. Some have designated off-leash areas for dogs to play and socialize with other pups while owners watch, sip and snack, and brag about their dogs. There are three established dog catering cocktail slinging beer brewing establishments that put the word dog in their name while defining what’s best about dogs. We raise a glass and a paw to these venerable canine loving locations.

With just a little preparation, taking your dog to a dog bar or a fabulously friendly dog loving restaurant under our bright blue skies will be a breeze.

Your Dog Day Afternoon Checklist to amp the fun and lower the stress.

1. Jump online and check policies before heading out. Some places only allow dogs in outdoor areas, while others require dogs to be leashed or have restrictions on the size or breed of dogs they allow. Be confident the policies you find are for the safety of all the dogs and humans in tow. And know there are so many dog friendly places here, you’ll find the place that fits you and your dog. That’s the real trick of it. Find your dog’s flavor of fun.

2. Consider your dog’s personality. Does your dog do well in social settings with other dogs and people? If not so much, then this may not be a fun idea for fido. Some humans don’t like peopling, either. There’s nothing wrong with a dog that prefers to stay home. Dog bars are a human’s idea, anyway.

3. When visiting a dog-friendly bar or restaurant, bring a familiar travel bowl and their poop bags. An extra bottle of water and treats can’t hurt. And bring a dog toy or two so your dog can make friends and influence other dogs. Dogs like to brag, too.

4. Remember not everyone is comfortable around dogs. (Although if you’re at a dog bar, and you meet someone who doesn’t like dogs, I’d question their ability to make good life choices.)

5. Ask before approaching other people’s dogs and be ready to call it a day if your dog shows signs of stress. Dog bars are like people bars. Sometimes somebody new shows up, and you just want to leave. Have a Plan D location if Plan A becomes uncomfortable. And yes, I wrote Plan D. As in dog. Plan B makes no sense, and dogs aren’t going to a cat bar, it’s awkward.

6. Parking to be a pedestrian. St. Petersburg is growing into an exciting busy cityscape. Our dog population is growing as well. Parking is premium and you will find yourself walking from a parking deck most likely. A dog that enjoys walks on a leash and is confident to follow you between clusters of people and city dogs is important. Downtown has heavy foot and vehicle traffic on the weekends. Parking decks are a challenge for some dogs. Because they offer little to no visual information, but huge amounts of smell information. You might want to take a few parking deck practice drives so your pup can get the hang of things.

7. Downtown has bike paths with cyclists, scooters, and ebikes. If your dog is a bicycle hater, or a scooter chaser, this will be a challenge. You’ll want to successfully expose them to these types of triggers before going into the deep end of a thriving boisterous downtown.

8. Consider a halter or jacket halter rather than using their collar to attach their leash. You’ll benefit from the control in pedestrian traffic, and they’ll feel a comfort from the hugging affect.

9. Have your dog’s vaccinations up to date. Honestly, you have no idea where all those humans have been.

10. First time going downtown for your dog? Take them on a walk in their neighborhood first. Burn off that extra energy that could feed their initial anxiety. A calm dog is a well exercised dog.

From dog-friendly dining to enjoying cocktails with your furry friend and socializing with other dog owners, the Burg is a city that prioritizes dogs with new and exciting opportunities in dog-friendly dining, cocktails, live music, and beachfront fun.

May I suggest:

The Dog Bar at 2300 Central Avenue offers a large venue with indoor & outdoor dog parks, pup pool, sports bar & food trucks.

Paw Beer (Pinellas Ale Works) at 1962 1st Avenue S brings a dual mission of brewing great beer and giving back by hosting weekly and monthly events benefiting Pinellas County animal charities.

And I’m looking forward to Mutts and Martinis at 2900 Central Avenue opening in late March.

Cocktails, beer, snacks, beaches, trendy foods, sunshine and puppy dogs? Yes, please!

