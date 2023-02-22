Creating a Stimulating Environment for Your Parrot Starts with Filling a Cage to Inspire Natural Behaviors

Play top cages are an excellent option for creating interior and exterior adventure zones. Snickers is a professional play top adventurer. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Butters. We've created her personal jungle gym inside and on the outside of her cage. It's all fair game for fun and games. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

A companion parrot’s cage is their home. And like humans and our homes, parrots have their opinion on layout and usage. They find comfort, safety, rest, snacking, and entertainment in their space. To learn what your bird prefers, you’ll need to start with a first version setup. Version 1.0 of a cage setup is your ideas put to their testing. Parrots will adapt, change, and reject your ideas based on their opinion. There are no books or bird forums that can tell you how your parrot will use and interpret their space. Each parrot is different as each human is different. Our macaw, Butters, prefers everything the cockatiels have over her own.

What is a good Version 1.0 for a great parrot cage layout end result?

1. The biggest cage you can afford. Get the largest you can afford in cost and square foot space in your home. Mind the window views and cage bar spacing.

2. A private spot or area in that cage. A privacy spot is essential for your bird. This doesn’t need to be a cozy, a tent, or a boxed in area. What your parrot needs is a break in line-of-sight from others in the room. A perch with hanging toys positioned in such a way that they cannot see you directly and you cannot see them while leaving a few openings between those toys so they can keep an eye on you. You'll learn soon enough, you're sketchy.

3. Multiple food and water stations. The water bowl or bottle should be in a stationary spot. Water sources need to stay put. Food bowls are another matter. Foraging and searching multiple locations of bowls and edible toys mimics the wild employment of finding food. Randomly change up what is in those bowls. Keep them guessing and hunting. Hang food toys in their line of travel. Plan for food slinging and dish dumping. This is the way.

4. Multiple play stations. Pair a toy with a perching position for choices throughout the day.

5. Multiple perches in different locations in various diameters and materials. How many pairs of shoes do you have? Same thing, really.

6. A foraging spot on the cage floor if you’ve got a parakeet, budgie, or ground loving foragers. Snickers uses every square inch and surface if his macaw cage for entertainment. Scarlet macaws are like that.

Snickers. Male scarlet. Adventurer. Beakon of knowledge. (See what I did there?) Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Line of travel is the routes your parrot has created to move efficiently throughout their cage. Watch your companion parrot use his cage during his peak hours of activity, watch how he travels about, and you’ll get a good understanding of just how and where he prefers to pause, rest, eat, daydream, watch, or doze. Changing his line of travel once a month also gives him the chance to rethink his world. Like a nice remodel or new furniture, you’ve given a fresh feel to the place with stimulating ideas.

Perches are the first step to toy placement. There’s a synergy between perch and toy. A good pairing of feel, reach, and spacing can satiate natural instincts. An unemployed parrot is a bored parrot. And a bored parrot is a parrot who will consider dismantling your remote.

There are times when their idea of a perch defies human understanding but makes complete sense to a parrot. Kirby seats where he eats. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Divide their cage airspace into fourths or thirds. Like a layer cake. Consider the bottom of their cage a layer. Each layer will present a perch/toy combination that is not set up over the lower layer perch/toy combinations. If a perch will offer views outside, keep the toy from blocking that view, but place the toy so that it could be a blind to hide behind while viewing outside (privacy). Perches are vector points in a bird’s line of travel like Tarzan and his jungle vines.

Your bird may prefer having toys lay over his back or toys laying on the perch. Others like a good wrestling toy that touches nothing. Each area can offer its own type of play, viewing, privacy, and battle. And there will be one toy that requires combat.

No cage is complete without the toy of all toys, the arch nemesis! This toy elicits screams and howls, hanging upside down, head butts, wing flaps, and the stare down. It’s impossible to buy such a toy on purpose for the first time. It is inevitable you will buy one, though. When you realize you’ve got it, don’t lose it. I suggest you buy 3 more of the same toy, because parrot toy designs change often. You may not see it again.

What about the bottom of the cage? Felix, our CAG, has his cardboard box filled with favorite items and foot toys. Foraging isn’t always about eating. It’s about hunting and investigation.

Bring the outside in! Go foraging for bird safe tree limbs, branches, leaves, and flowers. Just make sure they do not spray these with pesticides or fungicides. skewer a raw cucumber on a stainless-steel foraging kabob. There are endless possibilities in your fridge, pantry, and backyard. Foraging boils down to creating a pile of stuff offering texture, color, tastes, and puzzling pieces of items in a surprising venue.

The perfect parrot space is the result of a journey in creativity with your parrot. You’ll know when you’ve got it right, when they choose to be in their cage.