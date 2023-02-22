Creating a Stimulating Environment for Your Parrot Starts with Filling a Cage to Inspire Natural Behaviors

Kathy LaFollett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fXgf_0kn0d2K700
Play top cages are an excellent option for creating interior and exterior adventure zones. Snickers is a professional play top adventurer.Photo byKathy LaFollett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Up2M_0kn0d2K700
Butters. We've created her personal jungle gym inside and on the outside of her cage. It's all fair game for fun and games.Photo byKathy LaFollett

A companion parrot’s cage is their home. And like humans and our homes, parrots have their opinion on layout and usage. They find comfort, safety, rest, snacking, and entertainment in their space. To learn what your bird prefers, you’ll need to start with a first version setup. Version 1.0 of a cage setup is your ideas put to their testing. Parrots will adapt, change, and reject your ideas based on their opinion. There are no books or bird forums that can tell you how your parrot will use and interpret their space. Each parrot is different as each human is different. Our macaw, Butters, prefers everything the cockatiels have over her own.

What is a good Version 1.0 for a great parrot cage layout end result?

1. The biggest cage you can afford. Get the largest you can afford in cost and square foot space in your home. Mind the window views and cage bar spacing.

2. A private spot or area in that cage. A privacy spot is essential for your bird. This doesn’t need to be a cozy, a tent, or a boxed in area. What your parrot needs is a break in line-of-sight from others in the room. A perch with hanging toys positioned in such a way that they cannot see you directly and you cannot see them while leaving a few openings between those toys so they can keep an eye on you. You'll learn soon enough, you're sketchy.

3. Multiple food and water stations. The water bowl or bottle should be in a stationary spot. Water sources need to stay put. Food bowls are another matter. Foraging and searching multiple locations of bowls and edible toys mimics the wild employment of finding food. Randomly change up what is in those bowls. Keep them guessing and hunting. Hang food toys in their line of travel. Plan for food slinging and dish dumping. This is the way.

4. Multiple play stations. Pair a toy with a perching position for choices throughout the day.

5. Multiple perches in different locations in various diameters and materials. How many pairs of shoes do you have? Same thing, really.

6. A foraging spot on the cage floor if you’ve got a parakeet, budgie, or ground loving foragers. Snickers uses every square inch and surface if his macaw cage for entertainment. Scarlet macaws are like that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgswD_0kn0d2K700
Snickers. Male scarlet. Adventurer. Beakon of knowledge. (See what I did there?)Photo byKathy LaFollett

Line of travel is the routes your parrot has created to move efficiently throughout their cage. Watch your companion parrot use his cage during his peak hours of activity, watch how he travels about, and you’ll get a good understanding of just how and where he prefers to pause, rest, eat, daydream, watch, or doze. Changing his line of travel once a month also gives him the chance to rethink his world. Like a nice remodel or new furniture, you’ve given a fresh feel to the place with stimulating ideas.

Perches are the first step to toy placement. There’s a synergy between perch and toy. A good pairing of feel, reach, and spacing can satiate natural instincts. An unemployed parrot is a bored parrot. And a bored parrot is a parrot who will consider dismantling your remote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Pobv_0kn0d2K700
There are times when their idea of a perch defies human understanding but makes complete sense to a parrot. Kirby seats where he eats.Photo byKathy LaFollett

Divide their cage airspace into fourths or thirds. Like a layer cake. Consider the bottom of their cage a layer. Each layer will present a perch/toy combination that is not set up over the lower layer perch/toy combinations. If a perch will offer views outside, keep the toy from blocking that view, but place the toy so that it could be a blind to hide behind while viewing outside (privacy). Perches are vector points in a bird’s line of travel like Tarzan and his jungle vines.

Your bird may prefer having toys lay over his back or toys laying on the perch. Others like a good wrestling toy that touches nothing. Each area can offer its own type of play, viewing, privacy, and battle. And there will be one toy that requires combat.

No cage is complete without the toy of all toys, the arch nemesis! This toy elicits screams and howls, hanging upside down, head butts, wing flaps, and the stare down. It’s impossible to buy such a toy on purpose for the first time. It is inevitable you will buy one, though. When you realize you’ve got it, don’t lose it. I suggest you buy 3 more of the same toy, because parrot toy designs change often. You may not see it again.

What about the bottom of the cage? Felix, our CAG, has his cardboard box filled with favorite items and foot toys. Foraging isn’t always about eating. It’s about hunting and investigation.

Bring the outside in! Go foraging for bird safe tree limbs, branches, leaves, and flowers. Just make sure they do not spray these with pesticides or fungicides. skewer a raw cucumber on a stainless-steel foraging kabob. There are endless possibilities in your fridge, pantry, and backyard. Foraging boils down to creating a pile of stuff offering texture, color, tastes, and puzzling pieces of items in a surprising venue.

The perfect parrot space is the result of a journey in creativity with your parrot. You’ll know when you’ve got it right, when they choose to be in their cage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Qskz_0kn0d2K700
Felix in his Box o' Excitements. Felix has a parrot toy line. The Felix FeLOL Toys. Yes, he knows he's a mogul.Photo byKathy LaFollett

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Pets# Animals# Parrot Care# Home

Comments / 1

Published by

Author, speaker, humorist, essayist. Founder of FlockCall.com. I write about the human dynamic as it pertains to the companion pet lifestyle and the natural world around us.

St. Petersburg, FL
2K followers

More from Kathy LaFollett

Build a Trusting Relationship with Your Parrot and Lower the Volume - A Guide to Playing Marco Polo

Parrots are loud. Parrots need to communicate. Their prime directive is flocking, which is loud. A parrot lifestyle includes sounds. All kinds of sounds made in voluminous ways for all kinds of reasons. Humans are not good at communication. Parrots are professionals.

Read full story

Small Business, Big Variety: Freeze-Dried and Dehydrated Pet Foods and Treats from Specialty Creators

Healthy eating is the first defense of a healthy life. For man, or beast. Freeze-dried and dehydrated pet food are two newly popular choices for companion pet lovers who are looking for shelf life, nutrition, and a wide variety of options. Freeze-dried and dehydrated pet food and treats are making deep inroads into the pet food industry for several reasons. Shelf life and food variety being the top two. Food preservation is nothing new as dehydrating foods by sun, wind, and salt has been an option for a millennium. Freeze drying pet foods as a product line is a new idea. Dehydrating has been part of companion animal food production longer, as well as an in-home option for personal food storage.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Exploring the Boisterous Gulls of St. Petersburg, Florida: The Good, the Bad, and Your Delicious French Fries

Gulls are a migratory species travelling to Florida during winter months to escape colder climates. Our local urban gulls stay year-round because of a warm gull friendly climate. And the warm, friendly population creating welcoming foods to scavenge. Like urban raccoon and coyote, gulls have evolved into a successful urban dweller. Gulls meander in parks, on beaches, along with mangrove edged Tampa Bay waters and all public areas where people, food, and food debris collect. Gulls in downtown St. Petersburg have mastered the art of foraging and flourishing while trying to steal your French fries at Fresco’s on the waterfront. I bring this up because they stole mine. Outside dining opportunities are their opportunity, too. If urban nature isn’t your passion, but waterfront action dining is, try lunch at The Hangar, just south but still on the waterfront. At Albert Whitted Airport. You’ll enjoy delicious Burg typical foods indoors, or out. But with the sights and sounds of local air traffic around, the gull will not be a challenger to your meal.

Read full story
1 comments
Dunedin, FL

Take a day trip and kayak Honeymoon Island and Caladesi State Park Bird and Turtle Refuge in Dunedin, Florida.

St Joseph's Sound is bordered on the west by Honeymoon Island and Caladesi island, barrier islands that are part of our state park system. It's a vortex of gorgeous perfection for a day trip. Florida is, in itself, a vortex of gorgeous vacation spots and day tripping fun. If you are looking for quiet calm, with access to chaos and fun within 15 miles in any other direction mixed with views that only the Gulf of Mexico can offer, do not come here. I'm only writing about this to brag about my birthday spent with my sister and nephew. We live in Pinellas County. She's on the north end. I'm on the south end. We meet in the middle to share sister time. Kayaking the causeway is just about the best meet we can create. Outside of eating at Three Birds in St Petersburg.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Unleash the fun! Experience the canine life of St. Petersburg, Florida's vibrant dog bars and dog friendly restaurants.

Make the most of your downtown St. Petersburg dog bar and dog-friendly restaurant visits with a few good-to-know tips. There are a variety of dog-friendly bars and restaurants in St. Petersburg that offers outdoor seating, allowing dogs to join their owners in a sumptuous meal or tasty snack. Some have designated off-leash areas for dogs to play and socialize with other pups while owners watch, sip and snack, and brag about their dogs. There are three established dog catering cocktail slinging beer brewing establishments that put the word dog in their name while defining what’s best about dogs. We raise a glass and a paw to these venerable canine loving locations.

Read full story

Why parrots are not good pets. The art of building a lasting relationship with a companion parrot.

There is no species of parrot that is a good pet. Pet being defined as a tamed or domesticated animal kept as a companion or treated with fondness. A parrot does not see itself as kept. Those in a companion parrot relationship can attest. Parrots are not domesticated and won’t be in the future. A flighted Being acquiescing to a non-flighted Being hasn’t happened in the evolutionary history of humans. What do they get out of the deal? Nothing that’s better than flying. Parrots are not good pets because they fly. Because they are smarter than humans. And they know it. Those in a companion parrot relationship have testified as much. But exceptions being a rule, there are countless companion parrot relationships around the world that prove a flying being will wait for a human to give up their human ego to enter a lifestyle that has nothing to do with conditional fondness, taming, or domestication. And everything to do with sincerity and empathy.

Read full story
92 comments

The Intelligence of Oscar Fish and Cichlids: A College Dorm Study with Jonesy the Oscar Fish.

“You didn’t tell me Jonesy was a giant fish in a giant aquarium.”. Four college students in a dorm. Three of which knew about Jonesy. I did not. Jonesy was an Oscar fish. Big. How Paul got that tank in his dorm and filled it successfully with no authority knowing is your guess as good as mine. But there’s Jonesy. Waiting for his meal at six. Here’s me, freshman, just, and wondering what the hell is going on.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

Local Wildlife Conservation takes root with the help of Muscovy ducks for one Florida resident.

The confessions of an enthusiastic animal lover. Cornelia introduced herself out of the blue in 2017. Never having met a friend-seeking Muscovy duck, I was eager to comply with her every whim. Google told me grapes were a good choice for ducks. I cut them in half for her enjoyment and sat on the edge of our deck to hand-feed this magic apparition with webbed feet. I am an artist of paint and words by trade and passion. I feel too much, think too much, and fight depression because of it. I also take all ideas that inspire to 11 on a dial of 10.

Read full story
11 comments

The costs of an intelligent, needy, loud, messy, independent, nosey, expensive, opinionated companion parrot.

You're choosing a companion lifestyle, not a pet. My first pet was a goldfish I won at our town’s Sweet Corn Festival. Easy for me. Complicated for my parents. Their fault for letting me toss the ping-pong ball. I’d already eaten sweet corn, taffy, and those paper plate sized globs of deep-fried dough with drifts of powdered sugar. I’m a nine-year-old surfing a massive sugar wave. Mom and dad felt confident I wouldn’t succeed based on my sugar jitters. They were wrong. Splash down into half-filled carnival wine glass. My prize swam round and round inside, bored with the commotion.

Read full story
88 comments

Meet the mealworms offering a sustainable food source that's fast-gaining acceptance in Europe and the Americas.

I'm a mealworm farmer. Let me introduce you to my bugs. Mealworms are a large yield food. Mealworms produce more food per unit of feed than traditional livestock. They don’t need much water, either. Raising mealworms is a straightforward process that requires a small investment, a small area to operate, and four months wait to harvest. They’ve got four stages in life from egg to larva to pupa to adult. They shed exoskeletons as they grow larger.

Read full story
57 comments

Is animal fur hair, and can you use people shampoo on your dog?

Hair is a protein outgrowth found on mammals. Polymers of amino acids chain to create a hair follicle that extends out past the skin. Fur is hair. Words are where things get hairy. Growth patterns on animals create the density we know as fur. Lengths, color, and texture vary. Animal hair has a structural difference, so the follicle core provides thermal regulation and moisture resistance. Theirs grows in different textures for different purposes depending on the mammal. Human hair grows as independent strands with cores that don't do much at all. Mine never kept me warm during all my Illinois winters. It's not kept me cool in my Florida weather. Nor has it once given me moisture resistance. Human hair is unemployable.

Read full story
11 comments

Maximizing your garden's potential: The cost and benefits of growing sweet potatoes in containers.

Heavy doors slam open and closed from far away. Heavier voices travel just behind the slamming sounds mixing into a slurry of dread. Halls echo other voices, shallow and unfathomable. Pleading.

Read full story

Unlock Your Kitten's Playtime Potential: From Window Seats to Fluffy Slippers - Creative Cat Toy Ideas

Kittens are built to dominate a human. Their eyes, walk, purr, and meow are concentrated efforts by evolution for a universal private joke. Put an eight-week-old kitten on the floor with a feather, a jingle ball, and a ball of yarn. Do this anywhere. You will catch a human. Science has proven cats possess the soundwaves and molecular consoles in their breath and blood to mesmerize a human into servitude and judgement. Kittens doubly so because they are so excruciatingly cute.

Read full story
3 comments

The costs of keeping a house cat are more than just money. Your cat expects a portion of your reverence and tuna plate.

Let’s get one thing straight. That you are keeping them is an insult to the decision they made about you regarding their lifestyle. A cat is 95% tiger DNA. Please review this list of cat facts you need to understand to understand anything and everything cat.

Read full story
306 comments

Pest control for those who don't want to harm the animals that hunt the pests.

There are two kinds of DE on the market. Filtered Pool Grade. Filtered Pool Grade should ONLY be used for pool filtrations as the heat processing creates a high level of crystalline silica, which is extremely dangerous and can seriously or fatally injure people and animals. Pool grade DE should never be used for anything except pool filtration. Duly note my abundant use of BOLD type in this paragraph.

Read full story

Feeding Pets on a Budget: Creative Ways to Inventory, Save, and Provide Nutritious Meals

Creative ways to inventory, save, and feed your pets. Things are expensive and getting more expensive and harder to find. If you have a family, you are feeling it. If you have companion animals, you are feeling it. If you got up this morning, you felt it.

Read full story
5 comments

What you'll need to understand to live with a parrot successfully.

Because parrots aren’t looking to be domesticated. There is no species of parrot that is a good pet. Pet being defined as a tamed or domesticated animal kept as a companion or treated with fondness. A parrot does not see itself as kept. Those in a companion parrot relationship can attest. Parrots are not good pets because they fly. Because their wildness is based on flight. Because they are smarter than humans. And they know it. Those in a companion parrot relationship will confirm. Exceptions being a rule, there are countless companion parrot relationships around the world that prove a flying Being will wait for a human to give up their human ego to enter a lifestyle that has nothing to do with conditional fondness, taming, or domestication. But everything to do with sincerity and empathy. And a dump truck load of humor.

Read full story
19 comments

Balancing benefits and cost: The right doggie door for you and your dog.

Consider more than the size of your dog. Consider the size of their personality, too. Live in a house long enough and you’ll know every detail you want to change. Over the past twelve years we've added two dogs, eight parrots, a rabbit, and a guinea pig. The dogs are not small.

Read full story
3 comments

What you need to know about your cat to know what you don't need in a cat litter box.

Knowing what a cat likes in a litter box is more important than knowing what features are available in a cat litter box. Manufacturers manufacture products and problems to sell those products. It’s called needs generation. The whole time we’re taking in sales pitches, our cat just wants to go poop in peace. Know what your cat wants from their litter box, not what the manufacturer says your cat needs.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy