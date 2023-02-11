The Intelligence of Oscar Fish and Cichlids: A College Dorm Study with Jonesy the Oscar Fish.

Kathy LaFollett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMVwB_0kkDF49600
Oscar fish in an active aquarium. Jonesy looked like these guys, but bigger. Much bigger.Photo byAdobe Express Pro

“Wait! What are you doing?”

“What? I told you I had to feed Jonesy.”

“You didn’t tell me Jonesy was a giant fish in a giant aquarium.”

Four college students in a dorm. Three of which knew about Jonesy. I did not. Jonesy was an Oscar fish. Big. How Paul got that tank in his dorm and filled it successfully with no authority knowing is your guess as good as mine. But there’s Jonesy. Waiting for his meal at six. Here’s me, freshman, just, and wondering what the hell is going on.

A smaller tank sits to the right of Jonesy’s. Ten gallons. Happy goldfish swim in their school, in and out of a pirate ship. Paul has one by the tail now, having net-scooped it out of the tank. Jeff’s sitting at the desk stacking paperclips. Lori’s sitting on the bed cross-legged, looking through a Rolling Stone magazine. Disconnected from the current scene they’d seen before.

“Why live goldfish!? Why not just fish food for your Godzilla fish? What the hell?” I am not a fan of the hula hoop of life spinning in my face.

“Jonesy needs to hunt. He gets bored.” Paul drops the goldfish into the tank with his Godzilla fish. I catch my breath.

Jonesy continues his swimming pattern. He’s seen the arrival and pays it no never mind. The new arrival swims in a panic. Not so much in fear as in confusion. Leaving a well-lit 10-gallon tank for a softly lit 100-gallon aquarium filled with caverns, plants, and rocks is a culture shock. Goldie decides there’s safety in numbers and heads to the big orange striped floating thing meandering not far away.

“Oh. My. God.” I’m watching a suicide. Or not.

Jonesy and Goldie create a team meandering about the tank. Jonesy seems to show the little one around his place. So, here’s my gigantic cave. I only use this during the day. And here’s a plant I chew on. Eat the ends, they’re the best. They meander more.

“He’s not eating the goldfish.”

“Not yet. See, Jonesy isn’t that hungry. He ate his fish food earlier. I drop a goldfish in there once in a while to give him something to do. He’ll hang with that goldfish until he doesn’t. He kept one goldfish for a month. He liked that one. At one point, Jonesy came at me during feeding time. To protect his little friend.” Paul shook his head, laughing. He admired his Oscar fish. “They’re really smart. They get bored easy. And I’ve seen him use big rocks to break off parts of his cave rock to make an opening wider. People get Oscars and Cichlids confused. The difference between an Oscar and a Cichlid is like a bulldog and a Yorkie terrier.” He grinned, delivering a sideways glance to me. Obviously proud to have chosen an Oscar fish.

Jeff brushed the paperclips back into a pile. “That leviathan is going to murder you in your sleep.”

Oscars and Cichlids belong to the Cichlidae family. Their origins define their differences. Cichlids are a fish found throughout the globe in many colors, shapes, fin lengths, and sizes. Africa, Central and South America are their core locations. Oscars populate the Amazon Basin and South America. Oscars, being an Amazon jungle type of fish, will eat other fish. It’s the way of the basin. Both practice impeccable parenting skills. Both have shown tool use for food harvesting and redecorating their place. Cichlidae have complex social structures and social behaviors in those structures. Both have a wide range of morphologies. All serving a purpose in their environment. And they learn. Quickly. Which is probably why Jeff is convinced his friend will die by Oscar one day.

There are key differences between the Oscars and Cichlids that make one the bulldog and the other the Yorkie terrier. Geographical evolution created those differences. Cichlids come in a wider range of shapes, sizes, and colors. Some species having elongated dorsal fins, while others have more rounded bodies. Oscars are typically larger fish with a more compact and rounded body shape often brightly colored. Cichlids have complex social behaviors, such as territorial displays and aggression, while Oscars are intelligent problem-solvers. Oscars are also more social and interactive with their owners, making them popular with humans like Paul, the goldfish killer. When he stands over Jonesy’s tank holding a wiggling goldfish, I can’t help but think of Doctor Evil.

Aquarium requirements are where the two fish clearly part ways. Oscars typically require a larger tank and more filtration than Cichlids. Oscars are also more sensitive to water quality and require more frequent water changes and maintenance. Goldfish body parts floating around may impact this need.

Three misunderstood facts about Cichlid and Oscar fish:

1. Aggression: While they can be territorial, this aggression is usually only directed towards other fish and not towards humans. With proper tank setup, socialization, and a suitable tank mate, Cichlids can live peacefully with other fish. Oscars can, too. Until they can’t. Which who knows what Jonesy’s thinking when he changes his mind about a goldfish.

2. Size: Cichlids and Oscars can grow quite large, some reaching over a foot. This can make them difficult to keep in a small aquarium. People underestimate the size they will eventually reach. It’s important to research the specific species you’re interested in, ensuring it’s a good fit for your setup. Better yet, fit your setup to the fish. Your aquarium isn’t their idea.

3. Diet: Feeding a diet of only pellets and flakes can lead to nutritional deficiencies. It’s important to provide a varied diet that includes live or frozen foods, such as brine shrimp or earthworms, to ensure that they receive the nutrition. And as Paul explained, “Jonesy needs to hunt. He gets bored.”

Jonesy made it through freshman year but didn’t graduate to sophomore. He ate one of the cheerleader’s mollies. Not his fault. An unknown person served that fish up to Jonesy one night while Paul was out of town. Said cheerleader found a note by her aquarium. “If you’re looking for Mollie Blue, ask Jonesy.”

College kids. Their brand of humor separates them from the other homo sapiens.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Pets# Animals# Hobbies# Freshwater Aquariums

Comments / 13

Published by

Author, speaker, humorist, essayist. Founder of FlockCall.com. I write about the human dynamic as it pertains to the companion pet lifestyle and the natural world around us.

St. Petersburg, FL
2K followers

More from Kathy LaFollett

Dunedin, FL

Take a day trip and kayak Honeymoon Island and Caladesi State Park Bird and Turtle Refuge in Dunedin, Florida.

St Joseph's Sound is bordered on the west by Honeymoon Island and Caladesi island, barrier islands that are part of our state park system. It's a vortex of gorgeous perfection for a day trip. Florida is, in itself, a vortex of gorgeous vacation spots and day tripping fun. If you are looking for quiet calm, with access to chaos and fun within 15 miles in any other direction mixed with views that only the Gulf of Mexico can offer, do not come here. I'm only writing about this to brag about my birthday spent with my sister and nephew. We live in Pinellas County. She's on the north end. I'm on the south end. We meet in the middle to share sister time. Kayaking the causeway is just about the best meet we can create. Outside of eating at Three Birds in St Petersburg.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Unleash the fun! Experience the canine life of St. Petersburg, Florida's vibrant dog bars and dog friendly restaurants.

Make the most of your downtown St. Petersburg dog bar and dog-friendly restaurant visits with a few good-to-know tips. There are a variety of dog-friendly bars and restaurants in St. Petersburg that offers outdoor seating, allowing dogs to join their owners in a sumptuous meal or tasty snack. Some have designated off-leash areas for dogs to play and socialize with other pups while owners watch, sip and snack, and brag about their dogs. There are three established dog catering cocktail slinging beer brewing establishments that put the word dog in their name while defining what’s best about dogs. We raise a glass and a paw to these venerable canine loving locations.

Read full story

Creating a Happy Home for Your Parrot: Cage Accessories to Encourage Natural Behaviors

A companion parrot’s cage is their home. And like humans and our homes, parrots have their opinion on layout and usage. They find comfort, safety, rest, snacking, and entertainment in their space. To learn what your bird prefers, you’ll need to start with a first version setup. Version 1.0 of a cage setup is your ideas put to their testing. Parrots will adapt, change, and reject your ideas based on their opinion. There are no books or bird forums that can tell you how your parrot will use and interpret their space. Each parrot is different as each human is different. Our macaw, Butters, prefers everything the cockatiels have over her own.

Read full story

Why parrots are not good pets. The art of building a lasting relationship with a companion parrot.

There is no species of parrot that is a good pet. Pet being defined as a tamed or domesticated animal kept as a companion or treated with fondness. A parrot does not see itself as kept. Those in a companion parrot relationship can attest. Parrots are not domesticated and won’t be in the future. A flighted Being acquiescing to a non-flighted Being hasn’t happened in the evolutionary history of humans. What do they get out of the deal? Nothing that’s better than flying. Parrots are not good pets because they fly. Because they are smarter than humans. And they know it. Those in a companion parrot relationship have testified as much. But exceptions being a rule, there are countless companion parrot relationships around the world that prove a flying being will wait for a human to give up their human ego to enter a lifestyle that has nothing to do with conditional fondness, taming, or domestication. And everything to do with sincerity and empathy.

Read full story
88 comments
Florida State

Local Wildlife Conservation takes root with the help of Muscovy ducks for one Florida resident.

The confessions of an enthusiastic animal lover. Cornelia introduced herself out of the blue in 2017. Never having met a friend-seeking Muscovy duck, I was eager to comply with her every whim. Google told me grapes were a good choice for ducks. I cut them in half for her enjoyment and sat on the edge of our deck to hand-feed this magic apparition with webbed feet. I am an artist of paint and words by trade and passion. I feel too much, think too much, and fight depression because of it. I also take all ideas that inspire to 11 on a dial of 10.

Read full story
11 comments

The costs of an intelligent, needy, loud, messy, independent, nosey, expensive, opinionated companion parrot.

You're choosing a companion lifestyle, not a pet. My first pet was a goldfish I won at our town’s Sweet Corn Festival. Easy for me. Complicated for my parents. Their fault for letting me toss the ping-pong ball. I’d already eaten sweet corn, taffy, and those paper plate sized globs of deep-fried dough with drifts of powdered sugar. I’m a nine-year-old surfing a massive sugar wave. Mom and dad felt confident I wouldn’t succeed based on my sugar jitters. They were wrong. Splash down into half-filled carnival wine glass. My prize swam round and round inside, bored with the commotion.

Read full story
85 comments

Meet the mealworms offering a sustainable food source that's fast-gaining acceptance in Europe and the Americas.

I'm a mealworm farmer. Let me introduce you to my bugs. Mealworms are a large yield food. Mealworms produce more food per unit of feed than traditional livestock. They don’t need much water, either. Raising mealworms is a straightforward process that requires a small investment, a small area to operate, and four months wait to harvest. They’ve got four stages in life from egg to larva to pupa to adult. They shed exoskeletons as they grow larger.

Read full story
56 comments

Is animal fur hair, and can you use people shampoo on your dog?

Hair is a protein outgrowth found on mammals. Polymers of amino acids chain to create a hair follicle that extends out past the skin. Fur is hair. Words are where things get hairy. Growth patterns on animals create the density we know as fur. Lengths, color, and texture vary. Animal hair has a structural difference, so the follicle core provides thermal regulation and moisture resistance. Theirs grows in different textures for different purposes depending on the mammal. Human hair grows as independent strands with cores that don't do much at all. Mine never kept me warm during all my Illinois winters. It's not kept me cool in my Florida weather. Nor has it once given me moisture resistance. Human hair is unemployable.

Read full story
11 comments

Maximizing your garden's potential: The cost and benefits of growing sweet potatoes in containers.

Heavy doors slam open and closed from far away. Heavier voices travel just behind the slamming sounds mixing into a slurry of dread. Halls echo other voices, shallow and unfathomable. Pleading.

Read full story
Florida State

Uprooted after the storm - Psychological First Aid skills for all of life's hurricane seasons.

And don't forget the dog park. I am not a psychologist. I am a mom, wife, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, friend, and best friend. I’m a professional Floridian. Since 1999. There’s been nine major hurricanes, and another 69 storms without names since 2000. No names are wicked nasty. I’m also a professional Illinoisan from 1963 to 1999. Which puts the tornado experience in my pocket. I’m a rape survivor. I’m also a survivor of an abusive first marriage. Trauma and breaking through to fresh air. I’ve done it a few thousand times. Feeling uprooted after a storm is normal. Knowing a reaction is normal helps. The aftermath of emotions is justified. A truth is yours, and nobody else’s. Take ownership of all the emotions. Why? First Aid only works if you apply it to the wound. You need to inspect the wound to apply first aid properly.

Read full story

Unlock Your Kitten's Playtime Potential: From Window Seats to Fluffy Slippers - Creative Cat Toy Ideas

Kittens are built to dominate a human. Their eyes, walk, purr, and meow are concentrated efforts by evolution for a universal private joke. Put an eight-week-old kitten on the floor with a feather, a jingle ball, and a ball of yarn. Do this anywhere. You will catch a human. Science has proven cats possess the soundwaves and molecular consoles in their breath and blood to mesmerize a human into servitude and judgement. Kittens doubly so because they are so excruciatingly cute.

Read full story
2 comments

The costs of keeping a house cat are more than just money. Your cat expects a portion of your reverence and tuna plate.

Let’s get one thing straight. That you are keeping them is an insult to the decision they made about you regarding their lifestyle. A cat is 95% tiger DNA. Please review this list of cat facts you need to understand to understand anything and everything cat.

Read full story
268 comments

Pest control for those who don't want to harm the animals that hunt the pests.

There are two kinds of DE on the market. Filtered Pool Grade. Filtered Pool Grade should ONLY be used for pool filtrations as the heat processing creates a high level of crystalline silica, which is extremely dangerous and can seriously or fatally injure people and animals. Pool grade DE should never be used for anything except pool filtration. Duly note my abundant use of BOLD type in this paragraph.

Read full story

Pet food insecurity, sometimes it isn't the prices, sometimes it's the fact there is no food to find.

Creative ways to inventory, save, and feed your pets. Things are expensive and getting more expensive and harder to find. If you have a family, you are feeling it. If you have companion animals, you are feeling it. If you got up this morning, you felt it.

Read full story
5 comments

What you'll need to understand to live with a parrot successfully.

Because parrots aren’t looking to be domesticated. There is no species of parrot that is a good pet. Pet being defined as a tamed or domesticated animal kept as a companion or treated with fondness. A parrot does not see itself as kept. Those in a companion parrot relationship can attest. Parrots are not good pets because they fly. Because their wildness is based on flight. Because they are smarter than humans. And they know it. Those in a companion parrot relationship will confirm. Exceptions being a rule, there are countless companion parrot relationships around the world that prove a flying Being will wait for a human to give up their human ego to enter a lifestyle that has nothing to do with conditional fondness, taming, or domestication. But everything to do with sincerity and empathy. And a dump truck load of humor.

Read full story
19 comments

Balancing benefits and cost: The right doggie door for you and your dog.

Consider more than the size of your dog. Consider the size of their personality, too. Live in a house long enough and you’ll know every detail you want to change. Over the past twelve years we've added two dogs, eight parrots, a rabbit, and a guinea pig. The dogs are not small.

Read full story
3 comments

What you need to know about your cat to know what you don't need in a cat litter box.

Knowing what a cat likes in a litter box is more important than knowing what features are available in a cat litter box. Manufacturers manufacture products and problems to sell those products. It’s called needs generation. The whole time we’re taking in sales pitches, our cat just wants to go poop in peace. Know what your cat wants from their litter box, not what the manufacturer says your cat needs.

Read full story
17 comments

The costs of veterinarian care and the reasons behind them.

The cavernous gap between our doctors and our veterinarians is not cavernous at all. It's our understanding that veterinarians wrestle with the same investments to follow their passion of health care. Why shouldn't their time, talent, and tools cost the same?

Read full story
32 comments

Fight digital eye strain and fatigue with effective eye exercises.

Eye strain, fatigue, and headaches. Part of the game of content creation. Side effects of an author writing 3000 words a day, every day. My device isn’t nice. Phone, tablet, desktop monitor. It’s all the same. We are all staring into nasty bits of light. I stare into white space while typing black letters to fill that space.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy