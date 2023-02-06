The costs of an intelligent, needy, loud, messy, independent, nosey, expensive, opinionated companion parrot.

You're choosing a companion lifestyle, not a pet.

Butters, diva and supreme dactyl. Parrots know they are part dinosaur. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

My first pet was a goldfish I won at our town’s Sweet Corn Festival. Easy for me. Complicated for my parents. Their fault for letting me toss the ping-pong ball. I’d already eaten sweet corn, taffy, and those paper plate sized globs of deep-fried dough with drifts of powdered sugar. I’m a nine-year-old surfing a massive sugar wave. Mom and dad felt confident I wouldn’t succeed based on my sugar jitters. They were wrong. Splash down into half-filled carnival wine glass. My prize swam round and round inside, bored with the commotion.

Wilbur came home with us in a water and air-filled clear plastic bag. But first, a stop at the local five-and-dime for a fishbowl, gravel, goldfish food, and a little blue goldfish castle. Winning cost a dollar for four tries. I tried three times. Dad did not get his quarter back. I don’t know what the goldfish accessories cost, because I’m a kid and that doesn’t concern me. Wilbur concerns me. He was my best friend for almost a year. He lived on my dresser. Swimming happily in a big round bowl. Napping in his castle. Eating fish flakes that smelled pretty good. I did not clean the bowl. I did not buy more food for him. Because I was a kid, and that didn’t concern me. That’s grown-up stuff. Stuff they agreed to do when they brought me home. Which is another lifestyle choice.

Companion pets, like children, are an undefined lifestyle choice. It defines itself as the life unfolds in front of you. You just think you know what you’re getting into. Adapt, change, negotiate, modify, concede for five minutes of quiet.

Parrots can fly. The obvious and defining element of birds as pets. It is also the defining element of the lifestyle itself. Who would you be if you could fly? Confident. Arrogant? Snarky, opinionated, loud, messy, with a goodly portion of savoir faire et savoir être. Know-how and how to use it. (Which sounds knowier in French.)

Why is my bird throwing her food on the floor? A question we think more often than not in our parrot lifestyle. Because Parrot. That’s your answer.

Reasons a parrot throws food out of their bowls and onto your floor.

Parrots take advantage of glorious days of excess. By throwing the excess on the floor. You didn’t ask them about your menu ideas. Parrots aren’t impressed with boring foods they ate yesterday. It’s a game. Parrots have fine-tuned fearless abandon. Parrots are foraging animals. Eating is employment. They want to work.

You can’t stop a parrot from being a parrot. If you want to stop, train, punish, or force your parrot to stop being themselves, you chose the wrong lifestyle.

Why is my parrot trying to bite me? A question that needs refining. Because Parrot. Don’t take it personal.

Biting, lunging, raising shoulders, fluffing head feathers, leading with their beak, and honking add up to a bird trying to send a message. “Stop. Slow down. Step back. I need more information.”

When I met my one-year-old granddaughter for the first time she stiff armed me, pushed me, and did her best to keep me from her mother. “Stop. Slow down. Step back. I need more information.” I did stop and step back. Laugh. And gave her more information. Twenty minutes later we were in her playroom sharing her favorite stuffed cat.

Don’t take normal behavior personally. A parrot is not rejecting you personally.

A biting or lunging parrot is rejecting a related context.

An action. The Timing. An object. Your invasion of his personal airspace.

Once context is defined clearly a parrot knows what they’re going to get out of the situation. A parrot’s first concern? What are they going to get out of it. Define it first, then the rest follows. After I stopped and stepped back for my granddaughter. I laughed. Not at her, but with her while I handed her my hello gift. A plush Winnie the Pooh. The information she needed. Grandmas are fun. Who knew? Humor will crack the codex of any parrot, too.

Why is my parrot screaming? Because Parrot. How can I get my bird to stop yelling? Marco Polo.

The whisper affect comes in handy for an immediate halt to the decibel onslaught. A macaw throws 130 decibels. Our macaw, Butters, uses all her decibels to warn us when turtles come out of Tinney Creek behind our house. Tinney Creek has hundreds of slimy dinner plates emerging to hurl insults at Butters in the Spring.

Turning down the decibel volume on your bird requires getting personal.

Parrots love to hear their name, and they love drama. Say their name in an exaggerated whisper. Be dramatic. Wait. Let them answer back. Whisper their name dramatically, again. Get close and emote those big eyes of excitement. Let them answer. They will mimic you because what you are doing looks more fun than what they are doing. Humor is the codex of a parrot.

Personalized drama coupled with the fun factor yields fast results. Treats and food are a distraction only. You fix a call with a correcting call. That's all.

“I want some apples.” Felix, African gray parrot, this morning, correcting what I’ve done incorrectly to his food bowl. He looks at me with the Eye of Disdain.

“There are apples in there, Fee.”

“I want the waffles.” Felix is precise about food.

“Fine.” I take the apple chunks out and cut them into squares. Like waffle holes are square.

“Let’s have some falafel!” The Eye of Disdain turns into The Eye of Insistence.

“Fee, we have no falafel.”

“Waffle?” Now he thinks he’s funny.

“No falafel or waffle.”

“You want a waffle falafel apple yapple?” He’s not eating now; he’s making word salad.

I’ve never beat this parrot at whistling or word salad. Which is the other side of the companion parrot lifestyle. You chose to live with a Being that can outthink you.

After I lost Wilbur Goldfish to old age. I chose a blue budgie I named Charlie. Charlie was a magnificent eagle. Independent. Talkative. Impatient and all knowing. He flew freely in my bedroom and perched on my shoulder to poop on my math homework. My teacher understood. Charlie’s parakeet food did not work well with my orange sherbet shag carpeting. A new lifestyle choice with new rules. My parents did not see that one coming. Nor did my mother see what was coming during Spring cleaning. Charlie enjoyed perching on top of my window curtains. Facing into the room to monitor me and his kingdom. A parrot poops about every twenty minutes. You can see where this went sideways the day she took down my bedroom curtains to have them cleaned.

Dogs drool. Parrots are messy. Rabbits chew on baseboards and electrical cords. Hamsters are savage little beasties that can turn cannibal. And goldfish know where they want to go if you give them a goldfish bowl car. You won’t know what your lifestyle choice will bring until you are living the lifestyle.

Try to keep up.

