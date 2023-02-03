Is animal fur hair, and can you use people shampoo on your dog?

Hair is a protein outgrowth found on mammals. Polymers of amino acids chain to create a hair follicle that extends out past the skin. Fur is hair.

Dog shampoo is formulated just for what a dog, his hair, and his skin need. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

Words are where things get hairy. Growth patterns on animals create the density we know as fur. Lengths, color, and texture vary. Animal hair has a structural difference, so the follicle core provides thermal regulation and moisture resistance. Theirs grows in different textures for different purposes depending on the mammal. Human hair grows as independent strands with cores that don't do much at all. Mine never kept me warm during all my Illinois winters. It's not kept me cool in my Florida weather. Nor has it once given me moisture resistance. Human hair is unemployable.

Can you and your dog share shampoo then? No. Because a dog's skin pH and a human's skin Ph are different. pH, Potential of hydrogen, (the negative logarithm of H+ ion concentration) is a scale specifying the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution. The scale shows acid to alkaline levels. 7 on the scale being neutral. Shampoo formulas are specific to pH values. A dog's skin pH is close to neutral at 7.5. People shampoos are formulated for a pH of 5.5. Our formulas are too acidic for a dog's skin.

White dogs need a specific whitening formula found only in a dog shampoo. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

How we wash our hair and how a dog needs to wash their hair is an important difference as well. Most dog shampoos recommend leaving the lather on your dog for a few minutes to work through the oils and dirt trapped in the different layers and textures of a dog's coat. Which, if you're using an acidic human shampoo, will cause problems. Since dogs have different textures of hair, rinsing will be even more important. Dog shampoos are specifically formulated for this need.

Your dog comes with more than one texture and length of hair and colors. Dog shampoo was meant for this job. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

People shampoos are purpose driven concoctions, with fragrances on top of formulations for colored, fine, thick, wavy, dry, normal, and oily hair. Then there's the matter of wanting your hair not to frizz in humidity. Stay straight when curly. Sheen rather than matte. Glow rather than dull. Smooth rather than wavy. People ask a lot from their hair products and there's a lot of ingredients we don't know about to get those results. Human shampoos rinse enough to leave behind the chemicals and botanicals necessary to deliver that label's declaration.

If your Yorkie wants frizz free, humidity defying hair that has gloss and holds a bouffant, there's a dog shampoo for that specifically formulated for her 5.5 pH. Like human shampoos its best to see what the celebrity set is using.

Not all dogs are divas. Just the ones that know they are particularly spectacular. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

Fur is hair, but a different hair than a human's hair. The deal breaker in sharing shampoos with our dogs is the pH needs of both our skin.