Maximizing your garden's potential: The cost and benefits of growing sweet potatoes in containers.

Heavy doors slam open and closed from far away. Heavier voices travel just behind the slamming sounds mixing into a slurry of dread. Halls echo other voices, shallow and unfathomable. Pleading.

The interrogation room smells of cold mold and angry aggregates. My chair is colder metal. The table before me, metal. Metal showing light scars from eons of arguments, defenses, evidence slung, and fists pounding. An alter to the gladiators that are good and evil. Three windowless walls with unloving paint. Pitted, stained in years of raised voices and stewing emotions. The wall built with footers to hold heavy one-way mirrors and a heavier door. The entire room demands a confession.

In the corner, a display table of one-foot square wood surface balanced on four tall legs, fashionable, angled and inappropriate for the room. My accuser. A philodendron potted. Waits on its square foot. It’s silence calling for justice.

A single light in the ceiling reveals my shame. The ugly glow of a weak compact fluorescent corkscrew light bulb. I sigh. And mutter words to add to the echoes in this place. “I hate those things.” Even General Electric regrets the idea.

The door slams open, presenting my inquisitor. Large. Soft. Affable but tired of my showing up all the time with questions of my own. He wears a green apron with the logo “Gary’s Greenery and Garden Store”. His name tag, “Hi! I’m Gary!”

Gary slams a bag of potting soil on the table in front of me, sending dirt, dust, and the misplaced air beneath it into my face. “I found the murder weapon. We got you dead to rights!”

I try to claim ignorance, but words refuse to leave my mouth. The compact fluorescent turns into the ceiling fan in my bedroom. Darkness replaces light. Cold damp sheets replace cold damp aggregate walls. Words agree to leave my mouth as a whisper. “I hate that dream.”

Houseplants are not gardening, though. Houseplants live in your personal space. They make you look at them every day. Demanding, uncooperative, placating you long enough to let you think you’re getting the hang of keeping plants alive. I gave up houseplants when we brought home parrots. A parrot isn’t interested in helping you keep plants alive. The house clean. Your day quiet. Your vacuum mileage low.

Gardening is another matter because you can blame bugs, soil conditions, the sun, the rain, the wind, the containers, the neighbor (they won’t even know you did), air quality and when things get dicey, the garden center that sold you what eventually died. Gardening is a career path. Not a hobby. You want to eat the fruits of your labor? There will be labor. And trips to the garden center. Your fruits will cost a substantial investment in soil, bug control, fungus control, mold control, water, and gardening tools that say they’ll save you time and money. They won’t. Garden tools are liars.

This particular sweet potato tried killing me in my sleep. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Supposedly, if you search on the internet, preparing sweet tater slips is important. Which I didn’t do. I found a mutant in my cabinet and buried that sucker in a vacant dirt filled pot up to its freakish purple stalks. The internet says I was supposed to trim stalks and plant individually with root hormone. Seems distracting at best. And laborious. I didn’t read WikiHows helpful article on growing sweet taters in a pot, either. It was insulting. Right off the bat it assumes I don’t know what I’m doing.

I was supposed to water every day and keep the temperature steady. And other incredibly distracting things before that. Epic Gardening talks about all those garden things that I didn’t do because I’m busy in the house doing the other things that won’t blame me for their death.

I stuck a sprouting tater in a vacant container filled with soil intended for cactus. I watered it when it looked dry. Florida summer temperatures vary from sauna to crematorium. I watered and watched tater sprouts grow into a good-looking proud vine. That it started making demands. I watered every day. For fear of waking up in my bed to tater vines holding me down and choking me out.

Audrey II fast becoming a dicktater. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

I checked on Audrey II in the mornings before the sauna switched on. I wound new vine growth around a long branch from a punk tree that our neighbor had cut down. Audrey II offered shelter to green and brown anoles, and one spiny orb weaver. Being a nature embracer, I sat on the deck watching her terraformed world in a container evolve. Then I let my mind wander too fast, too far. “I wonder.” I wondered to myself out loud to the dog, “I wonder how many taters are now in that pot growing fat.”

That inquiry changed my focus, which changed my patience. I imagined fat, squat, smaller than the store but adequate sweet tater babies bloating away in the soil. I did geometry and math, fussing out the potential quantity of fat, squat tater babies. The greenery was turning brown at this point. I took this as a sign, like the timer on the stove that’s ticking down. I waited for the beep.

Audrey II, sending all the energy from leaf to tubers. The anoles were losing their shade. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

Crematorium temperatures vs Audrey II. The sun is mean near the equator. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

The trick to growing sweet potatoes in a container successfully is time. Time is patience in action. That gives me a rash. Audrey II, browning and wilting, double dog dared me to dig. I did. My dreams of fat, squat, bloated little taters met reality’s finger thin promises of the same if I’d just waited another 100 days. I’d already waited 45 days! Is this plant out of its mind?

Harvest time at LaFollett Garden in a Pot. These little taters should be in an Addam's Family movie. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

I took my little finger thin taters into the kitchen, washed them, microwaved them, and tasted them. They tasted like little finger thin sweet taters. Ironically, they cooked super-fast because they were super thin. I think I’m onto something. Sweet Tater Finger Zingers in Seconds!! For gardeners that lack focus!

How to grow sweet potatoes in a container according to people who focus.

Start with slips, or do not. As long as you have growth coming out of a tater, you are good to plant. Maybe that's just me. Start with healthy, clean, new garden soil. Or not, mine was cactus soil with left over houseplant soil. Water every day to keep evenly moist soil. Or not. I dunno. Keep the temperatures even. Or not. My pot is outside. I get what nature wants to give. Pretty sure those tater farmers deal with the same variables.

The real trick is waiting 100-150 days to let your sweet taters grow fat, squat, and bloated. Bonus Pro Tip! Dogs do not care about growing sweet potatoes in containers.

Dante DuBois, skeptical staffy. Angus Lee, bored hound. Audrey II waning. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

I can't grow taters well. I can't keep a philodendron alive. Tomato plants curse my family as they die. Ironically, the left-over parrot foods I throw out for the crow and boat-tailed black birds sprout squash plants that happily inflate gourds like water balloons. I do nothing to assist them. I'd give all that up if I could grow tacos, though.