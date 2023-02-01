What your new kitten needs to thrive, and what you need to do to stay out of their way. Kitten is on a mission.

You are the mission.

Evolution created the perfect mind control. Kittens. A fully grown kitten can take down a dozen humans at once. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

Gotcha Day for a kitten is a big deal for the human. We've been thinking about you for a very long time. If we hadn't been actively thinking on you, we were subconsciously thinking about you. The day we meet you reminds us that we had been both subconsciously and consciously obsessing about the cutest you! Then, there you are! No matter how we meet, humans can be overwhelming and excitable. And clingy. And obsessive. Slightly off the rails. We just love you so much we can't stand ourselves!

Which is everything a new kitten does not care about. Their adult version will also not care. I've been tolerated by a tabby, a Persian, a shorthair mix, a grey longhair, a barn, and one street version that showed up at the front door. His arrival was more an eminent domain grab than a here, kitty kitty. I've served in both apartment and house. As renter and owner. One time as roommate to a cat allergic human. She was weak. The human, not my cat. Kitty and I agreed one night she had to go. I'll leave that story for another time. Statutes of limitations and all that gibberish.

Kittens are built to dominate a human. Their eyes, walk, purr, and meow are concentrated efforts by evolution for a universal private joke. Put an eight-week-old kitten on the floor with a feather, a jingle ball, and a ball of yarn. Do this anywhere. You will catch a human. Science has proven cats possess the soundwaves and molecular consoles in their breath and blood to mesmerize a human into servitude and judgement. Kittens doubly so because they are so excruciatingly cute. Mind control never looks this cute in any other form.

The entire generation of crazy cat lady slander was cruel and in appropriate. The term zombie has been a long-accepted term and it is high time we fight the prejudice. Do better. We're on the cusp of world cat domination anyway. It'll be like the hunger games, with cat nip.

What does a new kitten need?

You. To get out of the way.

Food and water bowls offering comfortable access for their adorable little kitten face. Keep the water fresh. The food bowl filled. And leave.

A litter box, better two. Having only one option for a kitten to go to the bathroom is inappropriate and rude. Do better.

All the toys. Not because kitten likes toys, but because every time you buy one more cat toy you are reinforcing routine, habit, and admitting your servitude. Kitten likes. Now leave.

Window seating with the best window views. Do not bore kitten.

If you must have a dog or other creature not kitten, make it understand it is not kitten. Or kitten will.

Forget the kitten starter kit. Unless it makes you feel like you're in control. Which you are not.

Get a box, any box. Set it on the floor. Now get out.

One final thought that proves kittens are alien life forms planted on earth a million years ago as a private joke between two other alien races. Cats carry a single-celled parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, and it can turn a risk-averse mouse into a cat-seeking rodent. That's right, cats turn their prey into crazed agro zombies so they don't have to chase them down. Be afraid.

We brought home a kitten and named him, Ren. A Persian mafioso mix with ultra-long gray fur. We thought we adopted him. He had us marked as easy, day one. He took over my son. Daughter. The house. Husband. The neighbor cats brought tribute. The neighbor dogs met him at the fence once a day. I saw things.

I'm just trying to help here.