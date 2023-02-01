What your new kitten needs to thrive, and what you need to do to stay out of their way. Kitten is on a mission.

Kathy LaFollett

You are the mission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrpjx_0kXrmlQi00
Evolution created the perfect mind control. Kittens. A fully grown kitten can take down a dozen humans at once.Photo byAdobe Express Pro

Gotcha Day for a kitten is a big deal for the human. We've been thinking about you for a very long time. If we hadn't been actively thinking on you, we were subconsciously thinking about you. The day we meet you reminds us that we had been both subconsciously and consciously obsessing about the cutest you! Then, there you are! No matter how we meet, humans can be overwhelming and excitable. And clingy. And obsessive. Slightly off the rails. We just love you so much we can't stand ourselves!

Which is everything a new kitten does not care about. Their adult version will also not care. I've been tolerated by a tabby, a Persian, a shorthair mix, a grey longhair, a barn, and one street version that showed up at the front door. His arrival was more an eminent domain grab than a here, kitty kitty. I've served in both apartment and house. As renter and owner. One time as roommate to a cat allergic human. She was weak. The human, not my cat. Kitty and I agreed one night she had to go. I'll leave that story for another time. Statutes of limitations and all that gibberish.

Kittens are built to dominate a human. Their eyes, walk, purr, and meow are concentrated efforts by evolution for a universal private joke. Put an eight-week-old kitten on the floor with a feather, a jingle ball, and a ball of yarn. Do this anywhere. You will catch a human. Science has proven cats possess the soundwaves and molecular consoles in their breath and blood to mesmerize a human into servitude and judgement. Kittens doubly so because they are so excruciatingly cute. Mind control never looks this cute in any other form.

The entire generation of crazy cat lady slander was cruel and in appropriate. The term zombie has been a long-accepted term and it is high time we fight the prejudice. Do better. We're on the cusp of world cat domination anyway. It'll be like the hunger games, with cat nip.

What does a new kitten need?

  • You. To get out of the way.
  • Food and water bowls offering comfortable access for their adorable little kitten face. Keep the water fresh. The food bowl filled. And leave.
  • A litter box, better two. Having only one option for a kitten to go to the bathroom is inappropriate and rude. Do better.
  • All the toys. Not because kitten likes toys, but because every time you buy one more cat toy you are reinforcing routine, habit, and admitting your servitude. Kitten likes. Now leave.
  • Window seating with the best window views. Do not bore kitten.
  • If you must have a dog or other creature not kitten, make it understand it is not kitten. Or kitten will.
  • Forget the kitten starter kit. Unless it makes you feel like you're in control. Which you are not.
  • Get a box, any box. Set it on the floor. Now get out.

One final thought that proves kittens are alien life forms planted on earth a million years ago as a private joke between two other alien races. Cats carry a single-celled parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, and it can turn a risk-averse mouse into a cat-seeking rodent. That's right, cats turn their prey into crazed agro zombies so they don't have to chase them down. Be afraid.

We brought home a kitten and named him, Ren. A Persian mafioso mix with ultra-long gray fur. We thought we adopted him. He had us marked as easy, day one. He took over my son. Daughter. The house. Husband. The neighbor cats brought tribute. The neighbor dogs met him at the fence once a day. I saw things.

I'm just trying to help here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Pets# Cats# Science# Animals

Comments / 1

Published by

Author, speaker, humorist, essayist. Founder of FlockCall.com. I write about the human dynamic as it pertains to the companion pet lifestyle and the natural world around us.

St. Petersburg, FL
672 followers

More from Kathy LaFollett

Meet the mealworms offering a sustainable food source that's fast-gaining acceptance in Europe and the Americas.

I'm a mealworm farmer. Let me introduce you to my bugs. Mealworms are a large yield food. Mealworms produce more food per unit of feed than traditional livestock. They don’t need much water, either. Raising mealworms is a straightforward process that requires a small investment, a small area to operate, and four months wait to harvest. They’ve got four stages in life from egg to larva to pupa to adult. They shed exoskeletons as they grow larger.

Read full story
11 comments

Is animal fur hair, and can you use people shampoo on your dog?

Hair is a protein outgrowth found on mammals. Polymers of amino acids chain to create a hair follicle that extends out past the skin. Fur is hair. Words are where things get hairy. Growth patterns on animals create the density we know as fur. Lengths, color, and texture vary. Animal hair has a structural difference, so the follicle core provides thermal regulation and moisture resistance. Theirs grows in different textures for different purposes depending on the mammal. Human hair grows as independent strands with cores that don't do much at all. Mine never kept me warm during all my Illinois winters. It's not kept me cool in my Florida weather. Nor has it once given me moisture resistance. Human hair is unemployable.

Read full story

The costs of growing vegetables in a container garden and harvesting sweet potatoes.

Heavy doors slam open and closed from far away. Heavier voices travel just behind the slamming sounds mixing into a slurry of dread. Halls echo other voices, shallow and unfathomable. Pleading.

Read full story
Florida State

Uprooted after the storm - Psychological First Aid skills for all of life's hurricane seasons.

And don't forget the dog park. I am not a psychologist. I am a mom, wife, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, friend, and best friend. I’m a professional Floridian. Since 1999. There’s been nine major hurricanes, and another 69 storms without names since 2000. No names are wicked nasty. I’m also a professional Illinoisan from 1963 to 1999. Which puts the tornado experience in my pocket. I’m a rape survivor. I’m also a survivor of an abusive first marriage. Trauma and breaking through to fresh air. I’ve done it a few thousand times. Feeling uprooted after a storm is normal. Knowing a reaction is normal helps. The aftermath of emotions is justified. A truth is yours, and nobody else’s. Take ownership of all the emotions. Why? First Aid only works if you apply it to the wound. You need to inspect the wound to apply first aid properly.

Read full story

The costs of keeping a house cat are more than just money. Your cat expects a portion of your reverence and tuna plate.

Let’s get one thing straight. That you are keeping them is an insult to the decision they made about you regarding their lifestyle. A cat is 95% tiger DNA. Please review this list of cat facts you need to understand to understand anything and everything cat.

Read full story
174 comments

Pest control for those who don't want to harm the animals that hunt the pests.

There are two kinds of DE on the market. Filtered Pool Grade. Filtered Pool Grade should ONLY be used for pool filtrations as the heat processing creates a high level of crystalline silica, which is extremely dangerous and can seriously or fatally injure people and animals. Pool grade DE should never be used for anything except pool filtration. Duly note my abundant use of BOLD type in this paragraph.

Read full story

Pet food insecurity, sometimes it isn't the prices, sometimes it's the fact there is no food to find.

Creative ways to inventory, save, and feed your pets. Things are expensive and getting more expensive and harder to find. If you have a family, you are feeling it. If you have companion animals, you are feeling it. If you got up this morning, you felt it.

Read full story
5 comments

What you'll need to understand to live with a parrot successfully.

Because parrots aren’t looking to be domesticated. There is no species of parrot that is a good pet. Pet being defined as a tamed or domesticated animal kept as a companion or treated with fondness. A parrot does not see itself as kept. Those in a companion parrot relationship can attest. Parrots are not good pets because they fly. Because their wildness is based on flight. Because they are smarter than humans. And they know it. Those in a companion parrot relationship will confirm. Exceptions being a rule, there are countless companion parrot relationships around the world that prove a flying Being will wait for a human to give up their human ego to enter a lifestyle that has nothing to do with conditional fondness, taming, or domestication. But everything to do with sincerity and empathy. And a dump truck load of humor.

Read full story
9 comments

What you and your dog will get from a new doggie door and how much you'll pay depends on a few important considerations.

Consider more than the size of your dog. Consider the size of their personality, too. Live in a house long enough and you’ll know every detail you want to change. Over the past twelve years we've added two dogs, eight parrots, a rabbit, and a guinea pig. The dogs are not small.

Read full story
2 comments

What you need to know about your cat to know what you don't need in a cat litter box.

Knowing what a cat likes in a litter box is more important than knowing what features are available in a cat litter box. Manufacturers manufacture products and problems to sell those products. It’s called needs generation. The whole time we’re taking in sales pitches, our cat just wants to go poop in peace. Know what your cat wants from their litter box, not what the manufacturer says your cat needs.

Read full story
16 comments

The costs of veterinarian care and the reasons behind them.

The cavernous gap between our doctors and our veterinarians is not cavernous at all. It's our understanding that veterinarians wrestle with the same investments to follow their passion of health care. Why shouldn't their time, talent, and tools cost the same?

Read full story
32 comments

An eye exercise for digital device eye strain, fatigue, and headaches.

Eye strain, fatigue, and headaches. Part of the game of content creation. Side effects of an author writing 3000 words a day, every day. My device isn’t nice. Phone, tablet, desktop monitor. It’s all the same. We are all staring into nasty bits of light. I stare into white space while typing black letters to fill that space.

Read full story

Keeping chickens and the real cost of a dozen of their eggs.

Million Buck Lady. A paint mare. They offered her at auction with her colt, a tobiano not yet named. I brought them home to a small homestead. A double sized stall fit their needs perfectly. Fill a barn with oats, hay, horse, and tack. You've got a barn needing chickens to eat the bugs. Plant a garden nearby, you really need bug control. I tell this story not to discuss horses, but to shed a little light on the reality of chickens. I brought home a dozen chicks. One turned out to be a rooster. That's another story. Chickens are work. Happy healthy chickens are as much work as parrots. If you've read any of my writing, you know how much work and negotiations go into living with parrots. You'll lose an argument with a parrot. And you will lose an argument with a chicken.

Read full story
354 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy