Pest control for those who don't want to harm the animals that hunt the pests.

Kathy LaFollett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOrAE_0kXUGWUC00
Predator birds rely on a healthy rodent population to survive. The use of poison traps has dramatically reduced their numbers in the wild.Photo byAdobe Express Pro
Done right, diatomaceous earth gives your outdoor loving dogs and cats a safe and healthy place to play, and an eviction notice to unwanted bugs and rodents. This natural, powder soft, off-white product leaves the evicted and banished safe for predators to eat. We've all heard the sad stories of owls and predator birds dying from poisoned mice and rats. DE eliminates that threat along with your current rodent residents. We use DE against indoor pests like the Jurassic Floridian Palmetto Bug from Hades. My personal arch nemesis and bane.

There are two kinds of DE on the market.

  1. Filtered Pool Grade. Filtered Pool Grade should ONLY be used for pool filtrations as the heat processing creates a high level of crystalline silica, which is extremely dangerous and can seriously or fatally injure people and animals. Pool grade DE should never be used for anything except pool filtration. Duly note my abundant use of BOLD type in this paragraph.
  2. Food Grade. Food grade offers safe effective application uses for pest control when handled with a little care, as you do not want to inhale DE. It can cause respiratory irritation. Food Grade DE is a great tool for organic, safe, and earth friendly gardens, lawns, and homes. We keep a bag of Food Grade DE in the garage for outdoor needs, and a one-pound jar inside for moments of attack by those terrorist Jurassic Floridian Palmetto Bugs from Hades. Palmetto bugs have sleeper cells everywhere.

You can mix DE with essential oils to drive the nose sensitives off your property. Lemon lasts a little longer, peppermint is as effective. The ultimate rodent repellant that doesn't hurt a rodent at all. Which leaves predators safe to eat lunch.

How to mix DE and peppermint or lemon oils. Rats, mice, and moles are no fans of these scents.

  1. For every one cup of DE, you'll need one-eighth cup water and four drops of essential oil.
  2. Pour 1 cup (or more with above ratios in mind) into large mason or glass jar that has a sealable top.
  3. Mix oil to water in separate bowl.
  4. Pour water/oil mix over your DE slowly. As you would water to flour for dough. Stir while pouring. (DE is very powdery light. Lighter than powdered sugar. It is highly absorbent and can irritate eyes and sinuses. Use care and read and follow packaging directions.)
  5. Stir until the DE has completely absorbed and distributed the water/oil mix. It will seem crumbly.

To use your Scented DE simply sprinkle with a spoon in the areas you have rodent problems. Your oil scented DE mix won't harm rodents. They are not poisoned, just totally put out about the smell. And they will pack their bags and leave. After use, make sure you've sealed the jar to retain the mix's potency till next time. As a preventive measure, sprinkle monthly. Weekly in the Springtime, because rodents are house hunting about that time.

Tips to use DE on your lawn for pest control. (Fleas, grubs, mites, larvae, etc. and so forth)

  1. Application day should be a no wind day for even application and ease.
  2. Dampen the areas of your lawn where you want to spread your DE for pest control. DE is absorbent and will stick quickly, dry fast, and begin the work of ending the bugs, slugs, etc. and so forth mucking up your yard.
  3. Wear gloves, a long sleeve shirt, eye protection and mask for application. DE is highly absorbent and light, airborne powders can irritate eyes and sinuses. (Read and follow packaging instructions. DE being a very light powder is why you want a day with no winds.)
  4. Using an applicator of your choice, whether a blower, or hand wand, apply per package directions to the wet area. Spray DE powder in a thin and even coat until the entire area and surrounding perimeter sections are dusted.
  5. You'll need to reapply after heavy rain (positive point, if it rained you won't need to hose the areas of concern first)
  6. DE application should be monthly.

The most excellent side note for DE use in lawn care and pest control is the fact that secondary predators that eat bugs and rodents will not be harmed at all. No wildlife will be harmed while enjoying your yard. DE is an earth origin natural product that does all the good things, without harming anything.

It's one of those products companion and wild animal lovers, love.

