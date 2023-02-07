Balancing benefits and cost: The right doggie door for you and your dog.

Consider more than the size of your dog. Consider the size of their personality, too.

Paco, defining BIG personality in a little package. Photo by Nick Learn

Live in a house long enough and you’ll know every detail you want to change. Over the past twelve years we've added two dogs, eight parrots, a rabbit, and a guinea pig. The dogs are not small.

We had created a list of things to upgrade on the house these last twelve years. One item we felt sure would be the cat’s meow, a doggie door. We were replacing all the doors and windows; it felt right to put a doggie door in one of those high impact doors. The dogs are not small. The opening is not small. It has a hinged, three panel curtain, made of high impact plastic with rubber seals. This doggie door has a locking high impact exterior door and a heavy impact interior slider to secure it closed on the fly. Angus Lee, seventy pounds of Catahoula hound, took to this door like he takes to raw rib eye steak bones. Effortless understanding and athletic egressing.

Dante DuBois, sixty pounds of blue nose Staffordshire, took to this door like he takes to all things. “I’m gonna die, aren’t I?”

Introducing a timid dog to a doggie door can be a challenge. Photo by Kathy LaFollett

But then Dad makes a new introduction for Dante. Clapping hands, and running outside, calling. “Let’s go, Angus!”

“Roger THAT!” Angus catapults off the couch to burst through his Angus door that yields a baritone moan and squeak sound.

FOMO ferments. Dante jumps off the couch and stops dead by running into the doggie door curtain to watch the action through clear plastic panels. Dad is low to the ground goading Dante. He’s playing with Angus. He throws a stuffed toy. Dad. Angus. Toy. Tentatively Dante sticks a paw through the curtain. Pulls it back. Tries the other paw. Pulls it back. He is still alive! Amazing. A stubby Staffordshire, with legs that don’t work like his roommate’s, he has to find his own way to get over the bottom of the door opening. His solution? Walking on his front legs until the tip of his tail makes it through. He gallops into the arms of dad. Two dogs and their human celebrating.

Considerations in choosing the right doggie door for you and your dog.

Where are you installing it? Accommodating doggie doors have a floor on the exterior that is the same height as the floor in the house. Stable footing is important.

Does the door have clear or frosted panels? A full view of what’s on the other side delivers confidence.

Sizing decisions should include not only width and height but also the depth of the door opening itself. Although our doggie door is extra-large and meant for sixty pounds or better, Dante is stubby. The depth of the doggie door construction, and the height to the bottom gave him pause. Our door is deep because it is a high impact design meant for hurricanes and criminals. A thick interior doormat in front of the door helped Dante immensely.

Doggie doors will get dirty. You’ll be cleaning the panels regularly. This is not a fault in design. This is the nature of our beasties.

Doggie doors are not silent. They all make their own type of sounds. The materials and your house’s HVAC quality affect the heaves, moans, squeaks, and clicks it will make. Add a confident dog launching through their escape hatch and you will know when your dog has come back in or gone back out. Or you’ll lose track of who went when, and you’ll be guessing. Or maybe that’s just me.

Renters have options for doggie doors with insert panels for sliding glass doors. Doggie door inserts go in and out of the sliding glass door rail with ease and can lock in place. They’re a great option that doesn’t require altering a condo, home, or apartment. These are not as sturdy as a doggie door you install in a wall, or door, though. They’ll do best for a dog with a relaxed temperament.

Single rubber curtains have a shorter lifespan than the hinged panel doors. They also provide no clear view outside. You’ll be replacing the rubber curtains consistently.

Hinged panel doors give a longer life, easier cleaning, view, insulation from the temperatures and winds outside, and a friendlier egress for timid dogs.

You may have to introduce your dog to the idea a few times (like Dante) before they’ll use it. You may have to get out of your dog’s way immediately so they can use it (like Angus). Which is why a clear view panel is a key element. If they see what’s going on without them, they will take a chance on something new.

Choosing the right door will save you time and money. You can DIY your doggie door project with a cost of $40.00 to $300.00. You can buy a completely new door that includes their new door for $1000 to $3000.00. Being in Florida ours had to be Miami-Dade rated for CAT4 winds. We spent $2700.00 on a custom door. Standalone insert panels for sliding glass doors cost about $135.00. You can also hire an installer while buying a door with a doggie door from a big box outlet. Including installation, you’ll spend about $1500.00 depending on the store installation service costs.

Your personal lifestyle needs are important as well. Choose a door that allows you to close the doggie door from the inside. There’ll be times you need block your dog’s access quickly.

If you’ve got sliding glass doors, you can test drive the doggie door idea with an insert rather than a built-in for cost-effective consideration.

It’s been a month since our dogs first met their doggie door. They are in and out all day. At will. Alone and in a pair. Confidence and calm increasing with each use. It’s their choice. Choice is everything. Choice confirms self-identity and capability.

A doggie door isn’t just a convenience for dog owners. It’s mental health support for dogs. A week into this new lifestyle option we noticed Angus, high-strung and intelligent by breed, relax. He is a calmer dog now. Dogs need their comforts for their own confidence, too.