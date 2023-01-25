The costs of veterinarian care and the reasons behind them.

Kathy LaFollett

The cavernous gap between our doctors and our veterinarians is not cavernous at all. It's our understanding that veterinarians wrestle with the same investments to follow their passion of health care. Why shouldn't their time, talent, and tools cost the same?

Veterinarians’ rates cover their operating costs. Pharmaceuticals for care, technologies like software, communication, testing, and imaging. Rent, electric, gas, equipment (nail clippers to ultrasound machines to cotton balls), permits (yes, permits, they handle hazardous waste), professional licensing, CE credits for their degree, insurance, payroll, payroll insurance, taxes. Veterinarians charge so much because it costs so much to be a vet. There’s no rags to riches in their storyline. What’s it cost to be a vet then?

An X-ray machine costs anywhere from $30,000 to $100,000. One of those examination tables with the doors, and drawer, and safe surface we don’t think about? Depending on your vet’s setup and specialty, $500 to $3000. Most vet offices do their own laundry. All those towels they use, and burrito roll our parrots in, need sanitizing. They do a lot of washing. Machines don’t last long. A well fitted private practice is going to go into debt. Up to a million dollars of debt. Here’s an excellent breakdown of what your veterinarian invested in their office to be your vet.  Start Up costs for a veterinarian office

But before that, they have to get a degree or two. Depending on where, a DVM can run fast past $250,000 of school debt. A brief article on that cost is here. Costs of a DVM degree

But wait, veterinarians and their techs have a very high rate of depression and suicides. Why’s that? Because unlike human healthcare professionals, we wrapped veterinarians in a social belief that somehow, they can work for free when patients can’t pay their bills. There’s also a social misunderstanding that bringing in a pet too late to save does not hurt them mentally. Vets are vets because they care deeply about animals. Statistically vets are under more social pressures than human doctors. Who walks into their cardiologist’s office demanding a discount that day? Nobody. There’s a foundation that helps veterinarians and their techs because they need extra resources. Support the Veterinary Health Community

Healthcare for any Being is expensive. The value we place on ourselves, the ones we love, or our companions shows in our attitudes about that cost. Our attitudes about ourselves, the ones we love, and our companions shows in how we care for them and ourselves at home daily. 

There are pet health insurance plans now that actually work. You can quote out companies and their policies HERE.

Healthcare starts at home. You can pay the costs of healthy choices at home, or unhealthy choices at the doctors. This goes for the human and the animal.

Things to do at home to help lower healthcare costs.

Things you can do to support your vet team.

  • Help your vet and their staff thrive inside their passion for your companion pet. When you visit, bring treats! Not every visit, just those random times when the idea pops into your head like, "I think my vet team would love a bag of Hershey’s Kisses today!"
  • Say thank you. Be kind. Be patient. Smile. Your vet team is working with you, not against you.

Lowering healthcare costs is our responsibility, not our doctor’s. What you do at home will control the costs of healthcare for your pet. A yearly wellness checkup with your vet will save you money and save your pet from preventable health problems. A great vet is priceless. I know. We have one. She loves our companion family like they are hers. Which is another sign of a great vet, and their great undoing. They can care too much. A great vet thinks on your pets, a great cardiologist will think on you when you’re sitting on their expensive examination table. There’s a difference. Animals do that to humans. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3QqS_0kQhklDh00
Butters, dad, me, and our family companion doctor, Nichole L. Zellner, DVM at Avian and Animal Hospital in Largo, Florida.Photo byPhoto taken at Avian and Animal Hospital in Largo, FL by a great attending Vet Tech.

