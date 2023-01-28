An eye exercises and digital device eye strain, fatigue, and headaches.

Kathy LaFollett

Eye strain, fatigue, and headaches. Part of the game of content creation. Side effects of an author writing 3000 words a day, every day. My device isn’t nice. Phone, tablet, desktop monitor. It’s all the same. We are all staring into nasty bits of light. I stare into white space while typing black letters to fill that space.

Adding two dogs, seven parrots, and a complete exterior home renovation in progress complicates those side effects. Because parrots aren’t going to put up with power tools, shouts, ladders, or air compressors. People carrying slabs of objects past new windows, marching like leafcutter ants carrying their leaves. And the endless arsenal supplied nail guns. Parrots react on all molecular levels, starting with their 130 decibels voice. The dogs accept this invitation to howl along. Finding the high D chord to compliment. Also, loudly. With heart and soul. And drool.

I found relief that I didn’t know was relief. I found the answer before I knew it was a question to ask. The universe saw my last nerve frayed and failing. The universe sent me this video.

Sure, you may say that an algorithm inside a newsfeed did this, but screw that. The universe is the algorithm. The original algorithm. The only real algorithm without subterfuge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBDdy_0kPTuUDf00
I feel so much better after two days practicing anytime my shoulders bunched up. I practice while the birds scream; the dogs yowl, and the siding goes up relentlessly. I feel so much better inside the din. Nerves can rebound inside the din. So can muscle, mind, and motivation! You just need a little eyeball aerobic moment. Who knew?

# Lifestyle# Health# Mental Health# Workouts# Pets

Author, speaker, humorist, essayist. Founder of FlockCall.com. I write about the human dynamic as it pertains to the companion pet lifestyle and the natural world around us.

St. Petersburg, FL
What you need to know about your cat to know what you don't need in a cat litter box.

Knowing what a cat likes in a litter box is more important than knowing what features are available in a cat litter box. Manufacturers manufacture products and problems to sell those products. It’s called needs generation. The whole time we’re taking in sales pitches, our cat just wants to go poop in peace. Know what your cat wants from their litter box, not what the manufacturer says your cat needs.

The costs of veterinarian care and the reasons behind them.

The cavernous gap between our doctors and our veterinarians is not cavernous at all. It's our understanding that veterinarians wrestle with the same investments to follow their passion of health care. Why shouldn't their time, talent, and tools cost the same?

Keeping chickens and the real cost of a dozen of their eggs.

Million Buck Lady. A paint mare. They offered her at auction with her colt, a tobiano not yet named. I brought them home to a small homestead. A double sized stall fit their needs perfectly. Fill a barn with oats, hay, horse, and tack. You've got a barn needing chickens to eat the bugs. Plant a garden nearby, you really need bug control. I tell this story not to discuss horses, but to shed a little light on the reality of chickens. I brought home a dozen chicks. One turned out to be a rooster. That's another story. Chickens are work. Happy healthy chickens are as much work as parrots. If you've read any of my writing, you know how much work and negotiations go into living with parrots. You'll lose an argument with a parrot. And you will lose an argument with a chicken.

