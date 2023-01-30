An eye exercise for digital device eye strain, fatigue, and headaches.

Sitting in an office setting under blue lights working in front of a computer display is hard on your eyes and vision. Photo by Adobe Express Pro

Eye strain, fatigue, and headaches. Part of the game of content creation. Side effects of an author writing 3000 words a day, every day. My device isn’t nice. Phone, tablet, desktop monitor. It’s all the same. We are all staring into nasty bits of light. I stare into white space while typing black letters to fill that space.

Adding two dogs, seven parrots, and a complete exterior home renovation in progress complicates those side effects. Because parrots aren’t going to put up with power tools, shouts, ladders, or air compressors. People carrying slabs of objects past new windows, marching like leafcutter ants carrying their leaves. And the endless arsenal supplied nail guns. Parrots react on all molecular levels, starting with their 130 decibels voice. The dogs accept this invitation to howl along. Finding the high D chord to compliment. Also, loudly. With heart and soul. And drool.

I found relief that I didn’t know was relief. I found the answer before I knew it was a question to ask. The universe saw my last nerve frayed and failing. The universe sent me this video.

Sure, you may say that an algorithm inside a newsfeed did this, but screw that. The universe is the algorithm. The original algorithm. The only real algorithm without subterfuge.

I feel so much better after two days practicing anytime my shoulders bunched up. I practice while the birds scream; the dogs yowl, and the siding goes up relentlessly. I feel so much better inside the din. Nerves can rebound inside the din. So can muscle, mind, and motivation! You just need a little eyeball aerobic moment. Who knew?