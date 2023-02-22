Teenager hides in a secret attic to get out of watching her step-brothers

Photo by Adrienn on Pexels

Issues adjusting to a new step-family is a situation that has long been featured in movies and television.

The idea of the "evil stepmother" in particular is one seen again and again in the media.

Unfortunately for u/throwaway_3759384, the "evil stepmother" idea exists a little closer to home than for most, as she shared in an online post.

"I (16F) live with my dad. My mom passed in a bad accident a couple of years ago. My dad met Josie in a grief group or something like that and they got married last year."

Shortly after they got married, u/throwaway_3759384's new stepmother moved in, along with her two kids.

While u/throwaway_3759384 didn't have any particular complaints about her step-brothers, they generally made her life more chaotic and unenjoyable.

After watching her step-brothers once while her dad and Josie were dating, u/throwaway_3759384 told her dad that she would not be doing it again because the boys wouldn't behave for her.

"Josie offered to pay me when they were dating but I said no. Now that we all live together, she’s been trying to make me deal with them more and more, usually while my dad’s not home."

Even after refusing, Josie still constantly bugged u/throwaway_3759384 to watch the boys.

Since Josie only does this while u/throwaway_3759384's dad wasn't home, he had no idea what was happening.

After dealing with this treatment from her stepmother for months, u/throwaway_3759384 decided that she'd had enough.

"I found out when I was putting stuff away that it has a hatch into like a side attic. Nobody else knows about it. I’ve started keeping stuff I don’t want anyone else to get into in there and it’s big enough that I can spread out a blanket and some pillows and read or work on my laptop in peace."

One day when Josie was being particularly annoying about her sons needing to be watched, u/throwaway_3759384 decided to use the secret hatch to her advantage.

When Josie couldn't find u/throwaway_3759384 anywhere, she called u/throwaway_3759384's dad to tell him that she must have snuck out.

"My dad texted me and asked where I was and I told him in my room and dropped my phone location for him to see. Josie still couldn’t find me, but I slipped out before my dad came home and was laying on my bed with a book when he got there."

After her dad got home to find u/throwaway_3759384 in her bed as she said, he started arguing with Josie, accusing her of lying about u/throwaway_3759384 sneaking out of the house.

What do you think? Should Josie be taking advantage of u/throwaway_3759384 to watch her children? Was u/throwaway_3759384 out of line making her step-mom look crazy?