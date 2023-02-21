Pregnant woman gets called heartless after refusing to help find her fiancé's dog

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV9YH_0kuQSLSK00
Photo bySHVETS Production on Pexels

Many pet owners are familiar with the stress and panic that comes when a pet is missing.

Thankful, a shocking 810,000 lost pets are returned to their owners each year.

Fortunately for u/West-Lavishness7428, he was one of the lucky owners that were reunited with their lost pet, as he shared in an online post.

"My dog (6yo Heeler/Corgi mix) runs off at least once a week... I honestly didn't even know how she was getting out of our fenced yard so I installed cameras and found that she was scaling the 8ft fence."

After identifying the issue, u/West-Lavishness7428 installed spinners on top of the fence to stop the dog from getting out, to no avail.

She was still able to get up and over the fence without issue.

"I brought her out today and was playing with her when my phone rang. I was inside just long enough to grab my phone and my dog had gotten out."

Immediately, u/West-Lavishness7428 went out to look for his dog in the neighborhood.

Not having any success finding the dog on his own, u/West-Lavishness7428 returned home to ask his fiancée for help.

To u/West-Lavishness7428's surprise, his fiancée immediately said no.

"My fiance (28f) is currently 5 months pregnant and has been both fatigued and nauseous lately. I get why she didn't want to help me look for the dog but I can't get over the lack of empathy and bordering selfish behavior of this either."

u/West-Lavishness7428's fiancée told him that she was sick of looking for the dog week after week and he should have been watching her better.

After going out again with no success, u/West-Lavishness7428 returned home for a second time to ask for help.

When his fiancée refused a second time, u/West-Lavishness7428 lost it.

"I was panicked and unleashed some yelling, which involved me telling her she... lacked empathy and that I was thoroughly disappointed with my decision to be with someone so heartless."

u/West-Lavishness7428 then stormed out of the house and continued looking for his dog.

Hours later, after finding his dog, u/West-Lavishness7428 went to his fiancée and attempted to apologize, but was met with a cold shoulder.

What do you think? Was u/West-Lavishness7428 out of line with his fiancée? Or was she overreacting?

