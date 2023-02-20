Woman accuses her boyfriend of fat-shaming her after she ruined five wedding cakes

Photo by Brent Keane on Pexels

Every year, around 48 million Americans get sick as a result of food poisoning.

Because of this high number, there are very strict regulations in place for those who handle food, especially in a business setting.

When those rules and regulations are violated, it can be extremely detrimental to business.

Those rules are the exact reason that u/throwawaycakegf and his girlfriend began having issues, as she shared in an online post.

"My (M26) sister (F23) runs a bakery business and she’s been struggling lately to keep up with orders because she’s been short staffed."

In an attempt to support his sister and her business, u/throwawaycakegf kindly offered to help her out.

A majority of the orders that u/throwawaycakegf's sister fills are wedding cakes that require different types of fillings.

Knowing how time-consuming making these fillings can be, u/throwawaycakegf offered to make them at home and bring them into his sister's bakery to save her some time.

"Unfortunately, the past four times I’ve made these fillings, my girlfriend (F24) has literally dipped her fingers into the filling jars and contaminated them because, in her words, she “just wanted to try some"."

Each time this happened, u/throwawaycakegf tried to tell her not to do that or to at least use a clean spoon, all to no avail.

Time and time again, his girlfriend walked in, saw what he was making, and dipped her fingers right in, ignoring u/throwawaycakegf's protests.

She told u/throwawaycakegf that dipping her fingers into the batter to try it reminded her of her childhood.

"Today, I was trying to finish some chocolate custard to send it over to my sister really fast because she was running late on a wedding cake order for an important client. I told my girlfriend beforehand to not eat the custard, and if she really wanted to, to please use a spoon."

Unfortunately, u/throwawaycakegf's warning was not enough.

When he came out of the bathroom u/throwawaycakegf found his girlfriend with her hands in the custard, completely ignoring his request for a fifth time.

Becoming angry, u/throwawaycakegf started yelling at his girlfriend, saying that she needed to stop eating and contaminating the food he was making and act like an adult.

"She started crying and got mad at me for “fat-shaming” her, even though I made no comment on her weight and she has no history of weight issues or eating disorders."

What do you think? Was u/throwawaycakegf too harsh? Or was his girlfriend being inconsiderate by contaminating all the batter?