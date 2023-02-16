Pregnant woman's in-laws secretly move into her house while she is in the hospital

Photo by Vlada Karpovich on Pexels

While some women describe pregnancy as wonderful, others have a considerably more negative experience.

From morning sickness to sudden body changes and backaches, it's no surprise that some women don't enjoy being pregnant.

This was exactly the case for u/Even-String-3530, as she shared in an online post.

Even at just four months, u/Even-String-3530 was not enjoying pregnancy.

"I have horrible morning sickness. It reached a really bad point where I passed out hit my head and my Dr admitted me to the hospital for a week."

To her immense surprise, when u/Even-String-3530 got home from her week-long stay in the hospital, she found her in-laws at her house.

Her husband explained that his brother's family had been evicted and would be staying with them.

"My office was tossed into our room papers every where. The house was a complete wreck. Trash, dirty clothes, used diapers. I started to cry. It was like a light flipped my husband was no longer the same."

Even after seeing she was upset, u/Even-String-3530's husband told her it wasn't too bad, seemingly blind to the mess.

Exhausted after her week in the hospital, u/Even-String-3530 laid down to rest, requesting that the house be picked up a bit while she was sleeping.

"I woke up and went to get a drink of water. I couldn't every glass we own is scattered around the house. They didnt clean a single thing. I passive aggressively started to pick up the dirty dishes and washed them."

The next day, u/Even-String-3530 tried in vain to get some work done, but couldn't because of the unwanted house guests.

To make matters even worse, u/Even-String-3530's husband came home from work upset that she hadn't been a better hostess during the day.

"When my husband came home. He was upset with me over how I didn't make his brother's wife feel welcome in our home. By helping with their kids when she was tired."

After arguing about the situation, u/Even-String-3530 told her husband that his family needed to leave because she was sick and couldn't get any rest with them in the house.

Her husband refused, saying that he wouldn't kick the family out.

"I was beyond frustrated, exhausted, I physically couldnt do it anymore. I called my mom asking if I could come stay with her. Telling her the whole story infront of my husband."

Immediately, u/Even-String-3530's mom and three older brothers arrived to take control of the situation.

u/Even-String-3530 was told to lie down and get some rest, while her mom tried to get to the bottom of the situation.

"My brother's started cleaning complaining loudly at how disgusting my BIL family is. Along with what a horrible husband my husband is for putting me through this while I am sick."

What do you think? Was u/Even-String-3530's husband being inconsiderate in bringing his brother's family into their home while u/Even-String-3530 was sick?