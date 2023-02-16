Teacher harassed by his student's homophobic parents

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Those who are open members of the LGBTQ+ community are no strangers to threats and harassment.

Studies have shown that schools are one of the worst places when it comes to homophobia.

Unfortunately, as u/GayTeacherman shared in an online post, homophobia in school is not limited to students.

"I am an art teacher at a school in a small town, recently I welcomed a new student to the class, he had previously been homeschooled but had begged his parents to let him go to normal school with his friends."

In the months after this student joined u/GayTeacherman's class, only one issue arose.

When the student needed to use the bathroom or otherwise leave the classroom, he would just stand and leave, which is against the school's policies.

In an attempt to rectify this issue, u/GayTeacherman arranged a meeting with the student's parents.

"They arrived and seemed like fine enough people, but then saw my photo on my desk of myself (28m) and my husband (31M) they asked who it was and I was honest, it has never been an issue before."

Shortly after their meeting, the parents called the school and attempted to report u/GayTeacherman for inappropriate behavior.

Knowing that u/GayTeacherman is respectful about his role as a teacher, the administration immediately threw their support behind him.

The student's parents, however, did not stop there.

"They have started sending some really rude emails to my school provided account and I would like to honor their wishes that their child not be "exposed" to my "disgusting lifestyle"."

The situation only allowed u/GayTeacherman two options.

The first option is for u/GayTeacherman to continue to receive harassment from the parents until the school administration and lawyers put a stop to it.

u/GayTeacherman's second option is to remove the student from his class altogether.

However, u/GayTeacherman had some reservations about the second option, even though it would be the easier of the two.

"[The student] loves art class and there are no other art teachers at the school so he'd be removed from the course entirely which I know isn't fair to him."

What do you think? Should u/GayTeacherman remove the student from his class because of his parents?