Teacher harassed by his student's homophobic parents

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNHc1_0kpFZBNt00
Photo byPixabay on Pexels

Those who are open members of the LGBTQ+ community are no strangers to threats and harassment.

Studies have shown that schools are one of the worst places when it comes to homophobia.

Unfortunately, as u/GayTeacherman shared in an online post, homophobia in school is not limited to students.

"I am an art teacher at a school in a small town, recently I welcomed a new student to the class, he had previously been homeschooled but had begged his parents to let him go to normal school with his friends."

In the months after this student joined u/GayTeacherman's class, only one issue arose.

When the student needed to use the bathroom or otherwise leave the classroom, he would just stand and leave, which is against the school's policies.

In an attempt to rectify this issue, u/GayTeacherman arranged a meeting with the student's parents.

"They arrived and seemed like fine enough people, but then saw my photo on my desk of myself (28m) and my husband (31M) they asked who it was and I was honest, it has never been an issue before."

Shortly after their meeting, the parents called the school and attempted to report u/GayTeacherman for inappropriate behavior.

Knowing that u/GayTeacherman is respectful about his role as a teacher, the administration immediately threw their support behind him.

The student's parents, however, did not stop there.

"They have started sending some really rude emails to my school provided account and I would like to honor their wishes that their child not be "exposed" to my "disgusting lifestyle"."

The situation only allowed u/GayTeacherman two options.

The first option is for u/GayTeacherman to continue to receive harassment from the parents until the school administration and lawyers put a stop to it.

u/GayTeacherman's second option is to remove the student from his class altogether.

However, u/GayTeacherman had some reservations about the second option, even though it would be the easier of the two.

"[The student] loves art class and there are no other art teachers at the school so he'd be removed from the course entirely which I know isn't fair to him."

What do you think? Should u/GayTeacherman remove the student from his class because of his parents?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# School# Drama# Gay# Harass# Homophobic

Comments / 207

Published by

I have been writing and editing on a freelance basis for over 5 years. I write about the things that are important to me.

St Paul, MN
6K followers

More from Kathryn Lee

Pregnant woman gets called heartless after refusing to help find her fiancé's dog

Many pet owners are familiar with the stress and panic that comes when a pet is missing. Thankful, a shocking 810,000 lost pets are returned to their owners each year. Fortunately for u/West-Lavishness7428, he was one of the lucky owners that were reunited with their lost pet, as he shared in an online post.

Read full story
77 comments

Woman accuses her boyfriend of fat-shaming her after she ruined five wedding cakes

Every year, around 48 million Americans get sick as a result of food poisoning. Because of this high number, there are very strict regulations in place for those who handle food, especially in a business setting.

Read full story
102 comments

Groom's family skips his wedding to hang out with his ex-wife

For many people, getting married young seems like flirting with disaster. A higher divorce rate among young couples is only one of the statistics that support this prejudice. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't success stories.

Read full story
58 comments

Pregnant woman's in-laws secretly move into her house while she is in the hospital

While some women describe pregnancy as wonderful, others have a considerably more negative experience. From morning sickness to sudden body changes and backaches, it's no surprise that some women don't enjoy being pregnant.

Read full story
279 comments

Overweight teenager forced to get on a scale in front of her friends

Each year, waterparks result in a soaring 30,000 injuries in the United States alone. Many of these injuries come from people not following or purposely breaking the rules in place of rides.

Read full story
84 comments

Baby shower ruined when couple's relative goes into false labor

Baby showers are a tradition that have been growing in popularity for the past few decades. This growth in popularity has come primarily from movies and television depicting the events, usually with a touch of added drama.

Read full story
14 comments

Teenage couple tries to kick a pregnant woman out of a massage chair

There are many rules of etiquette in our society that have been long debated. Some of the most controversial of those rules involve how to act and behave around pregnant women.

Read full story
380 comments

Man kicked out of a funeral after showing up with a rabbit

Funerals are an incredibly emotional time for families, so it's no surprise that tempers can be running high. Unfortunately, those high-stress levels can quickly turn the focus of the day from remembrance to arguing.

Read full story
26 comments

Man buys himself a gift on his girlfriend's birthday

Arguments about money are one of the most common conflicts to come up in relationships. For u/Head-Deer-3843, however, the reason behind the money-related relationship turmoil was not money at all, as he shared in an online post.

Read full story
13 comments

Man gets harassed by his parents while he celebrates his anniversary

The celebration of wedding anniversaries marks the acknowledgment of a huge achievement. For a newly married couple, the 5-year anniversary is a big milestone. Unfortunately, for u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr, the fifth anniversary of his wedding was marred by interruptions, as he shared in an online post.

Read full story
76 comments

Man ditches his friends with a $640 dinner bill

The debate of splitting a bill versus paying for what you ate has been long-running, and probably won't be slowing down any time soon. While splitting a dinner bill can be a good way to solve for group-ordered appetizers and the such, it can also lead to someone getting stuck with a bill much higher than they anticipated.

Read full story
125 comments

Five-year-old ring bearer uninvited to his uncle's wedding

The average age of a ring bearer is three to eight years old, with most couples opting for a cute niece or nephew to fill the role. That is exactly what u/SuddenLight718's brother did when he started planning his wedding, as u/SuddenLight718 shared in an online post.

Read full story
182 comments

Proposal ruined after couple's friends crash their romantic getaway

Marriage proposals are becoming more and more elaborate, with one in every three proposals taking place on a romantic vacation. Unfortunately, a high number of proposals don't go as planned and end without an engagement.

Read full story
46 comments

Teenager cuts ties with her aunt after being excluded from her wedding

It is becoming more and more common for weddings to be "child-free," meaning that children are excluded from the guest list. While this can cut down on ceremony interruptions and costs, there are also a lot of parents who find a child-free wedding invitation frustrating.

Read full story
90 comments

Man threatens to get rid of his family's dog

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown led to a sharp increase in pet adoptions in the United States. Between increased stress levels and more time spent at home, it's no surprise that many American households turned to animal companionship.

Read full story
152 comments

College student refuses to pay his rent to his parents

The number of adults ages 18 to 29 living with their parents rose drastically as a result of the pandemic but has consistently rested around 45-50%. Charging your child rent for continuing to live in your home after they turn 18 can be a difficult topic to bring up.

Read full story
29 comments

Husband tries to get rid of his wife's cats after fighting to get them for three years

Less than half of the 6.5 million dogs and cats that enter shelters in the United States each year are adopted. When going through the adoption process, most shelters and breeders are very thorough to ensure that the animal is going to a safe, long-term home.

Read full story
93 comments

7-year-old girl gets called a racist slur at school

Approximately 26% of Black and Asian adults in the United States were subject to racist jokes or slurs in 2020. Unfortunately, many of those comments are made in an educational setting.

Read full story
179 comments

Infant is abandoned for over five hours while the mother goes to a spa

Each year approximately 1,770 children in the United States die as a result of parental neglect. While that number may not seem high, an estimated 1 in 7 children experiences abuse or neglect at some point in their childhood.

Read full story
151 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy