Overweight teenager forced to get on a scale in front of her friends

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHxlh_0kmgk1st00
Photo byJuan Salamanca on Pexels

Each year, waterparks result in a soaring 30,000 injuries in the United States alone.

Many of these injuries come from people not following or purposely breaking the rules in place of rides.

Because of this harrowing number, people like u/baywatchbeauty are hired to make sure that rules are being followed.

However, as u/baywatchbeauty shared in an online post, sometimes enforcing those rules is harder than you might think.

"I work as a lifeguard at a waterpark and part of my job includes managing the top of the waterslides. I’m to make sure no one does anything dangerous like going face first, cramming too many people on one innertube, etc."

Another one of u/baywatchbeauty's responsibilities is to weigh anyone who looks like they might be over the 250-pound weight limit.

If a person is over 250 pounds or refuses to get on the scale, then u/baywatchbeauty is supposed to not let them on the ride.

"I’m not super comfortable with this, but it’s much better than risking people’s safety."

Even knowing that she's protecting people in the long run, asking people to weigh themselves is never an easy job for u/baywatchbeauty.

So when a teenage girl arrived with a group of friends, and u/baywatchbeauty could tell she was nearing the 250-pound limit, there was no choice but to weigh her.

"I’ve gotten better at estimating weights but my supervisor says if there’s any chance they’re over 250 to weigh them, so I approached her gently and asked her to please get on the scale."

The girl and her friends all laughed and asked u/baywatchbeauty what would happen if she refused to get on the scale.

u/baywatchbeauty told the girl that, in that case, she would not be allowed to get on the ride.

After giving u/baywatchbeauty some attitude, the girl got on the scale and came in under 250 pounds.

"Although she gave me attitude I could tell she was embarrassed. Her face was red as she went back to her friends, who were all thin."

Immediately, u/baywatchbeauty felt bad.

That feeling got worse the next day when u/baywatchbeauty was called into the office by the park owner.

The girl's parents had complained that u/baywatchbeauty humiliated their daughter in front of her friends.

u/baywatchbeauty explained that she was merely following the protocol, and left without being in trouble, but still feeling bad.

"I asked my supervisor how he would have handled the situation and he said I did the right thing, that it’s better to hurt someone’s feelings than break someone’s bones."

What do you think? Should u/baywatchbeauty have made the teenage girl get on the scale in front of her friends?

