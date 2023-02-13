Teenage couple tries to kick a pregnant woman out of a massage chair

Photo by Leah Kelley on Pexels

There are many rules of etiquette in our society that have been long debated.

Some of the most controversial of those rules involve how to act and behave around pregnant women.

Unfortunately, this debate leads to frequent breaches of those rules.

This is exactly was u/golden_eyed_cat feels happened to her, as she shared in an online post.

"I am currently 8 months pregnant, and because of that, I often get quite tired when I stand or walk for long periods of time. Yesterday afternoon, I was craving ice cream, so I drove to a nearby shopping center to visit my favorite ice cream shop."

Upon arriving at the shopping mall, u/golden_eyed_cat found that both the mall and the ice cream shop were crowded.

There wasn't any room for u/golden_eyed_cat to sit in or around the ice cream shop.

"Because of that, after getting my ice cream, I decided to sit on one of two massage chairs that were close, and eat it there."

Midway through her ice cream, u/golden_eyed_cat was approached by a young couple who wanted to use the massage chairs.

u/golden_eyed_cat refused to move, saying that she would leave when she was done eating.

The couple countered that since she was not using the massage function of the massage chairs she shouldn't be sitting there.

"I offered to leave... if they found me a different place to sit, since I could not stand for more than a few minutes at a time, and had a relatively large dessert that I wanted to finish."

At that point, the young couple became agitated and threatened to get a security guard.

u/golden_eyed_cat told them to go ahead and get a security guard, who promptly arrived and told the couple to wait.

This upset the young woman even more.

"She accused me of being selfish and preventing the owner of the chairs from earning money, and left with her partner."

What do you think? Should u/golden_eyed_cat have left the chair? Or was the young couple out of line asking u/golden_eyed_cat to move?