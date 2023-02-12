Man kicked out of a funeral after showing up with a rabbit

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

Funerals are an incredibly emotional time for families, so it's no surprise that tempers can be running high.

Unfortunately, those high-stress levels can quickly turn the focus of the day from remembrance to arguing.

This is exactly what happened to u/Apprehensice_Ear6657, as he shared in an online post.

In this post, u/Apprehensice_Ear6657 explained that he has a 17-year-old daughter, Isa, and a 9-year-old stepdaughter, Ava.

"Isa's stepfather recently died. I felt terrible because I knew while they weren't super close, he'd been in her life since she was 5, so I knew it must've hit hard."

Knowing that Isa wanted her family there, u/Apprehensice_Ear6657 decided to go to the funeral and bring Ava.

"The issue is, however, is Ava has horrible social anxiety. She's homeschooled because of it and has difficulty going to social outings. She's in therapy and has an emotional support rabbit named Luna."

Thinking that it would help Ava deal with the stressful social interactions at the funeral, u/Apprehensice_Ear6657 told her that she could bring her rabbit.

However, Isa quickly shot this plan down, saying that pets were not allowed at the cemetery.

"She begged me not to, saying her step-dad's death was already hard enough on her mom, and she didn't want any drama to make it worse. I told her I'd think about it and keep that in mind."

In the end, u/Apprehensice_Ear6657 decided to bring both Ava and her rabbit to the funeral, despite Isa's wishes.

"Isa and her mom were waiting for us at the entrance when we got out. When Isa saw Luna, she freaked out and started yelling that she told me not to bring her."

Becoming agitated himself, u/Apprehensice_Ear6657 told Isa that Ava wouldn't make it through the funeral without the rabbi.

Isa yelled back that then u/Apprehensice_Ear6657 shouldn't have brought Ava, making Ava cry.

"Her mom took Isa's side and told us to leave. I agreed, and we went home. Isa has been giving me the cold shoulder, but I don't know how else I could've handled this differently."

What do you think? Should u/Apprehensice_Ear6657 have left Ava and the rabbit at home?