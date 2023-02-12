Man buys himself a gift on his girlfriend's birthday

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Arguments about money are one of the most common conflicts to come up in relationships.

For u/Head-Deer-3843, however, the reason behind the money-related relationship turmoil was not money at all, as he shared in an online post.

"About eight months ago, my girlfriend tried to wash an electric kettle that I had. She essentially disassembled part of it to scrub it clean."

Understanding that his girlfriend had made an honest mistake, u/Head-Deer-3843 didn't make a big deal about the situation.

Four months later, u/Head-Deer-3843 made a big purchase that he had been saving for over a year.

This big purchase was a blender costing a whopping $600.

While reading the blender manual, u/Head-Deer-3843 found out that the blender was not to be disassembled for cleaning as that would break it.

"I told my girlfriend that under no circumstances should she try to remove any parts of it like she did the kettle. She got a bit upset that I brought that up, but I told her I was just using it as an example."

Unfortunately for u/Head-Deer-3843, that example and instruction did not work as intended.

"Three weeks ago, my girlfriend did exactly what I told her not to. She removed part of the blender to "get a better wash" on the blades, couldn't reassemble it, and then put all the tiny parts in a bag."

After trying in vain to put the blender back together, u/Head-Deer-3843 finally gave up on fixing it.

He tried contacting customer support about the issue, but they told u/Head-Deer-3843 that the manual very clearly stated that the blender should not be taken apart, and they couldn't help him.

"Yesterday was my girlfriend's birthday, and I told her that instead of getting her a gift this year, I would be buying myself a new blender."

Trying to make this decision a little less harsh, u/Head-Deer-3843 took his girlfriend out for a nice birthday dinner.

However, that gesture did not seem to help the situation.

"My girlfriend didn't even bother to open the door when the delivery guy came to drop it off, leaving it open to porch pirates stealing it. When I asked why she didn't even try she just shrugged."

What do you think? Should u/Head-Deer-3843 have gotten himself a new blender instead of getting his girlfriend a birthday present?