Man gets harassed by his parents while he celebrates his anniversary

The celebration of wedding anniversaries marks the acknowledgment of a huge achievement.

For a newly married couple, the 5-year anniversary is a big milestone.

Unfortunately, for u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr, the fifth anniversary of his wedding was marred by interruptions, as he shared in an online post.

"I (24M) and my wife recently had our 5 year anniversary. We had planned to go to a nice restaurant, then ride In a hot airballon and then go to a lake and relax."

After planning these activities weeks in advance, u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr was surprised to find a text with an odd request from his parents.

"One day before my anniversary, I get a text from my mom demanding me to babysit my sister for a week, while she and my dad go visit my aunt."

This aunt had recently been diagnosed with cancer but was doing okay, making u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr wonder why his parents had planned their trip so last minute.

Still, the question needed to be answered.

While u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr was very close with his younger sister, he had some reservations about the situation.

"I was debating whether to say yes, but I didn't want a kid in tow while I was having a date with my wife. So I politely declined and didn't get an answer, so I thought it was okay."

Unfortunately, u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr was sorely mistaken.

During their anniversary dinner the next day, u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr all of a sudden found his phone blowing up with calls and texts from his parents.

"They're calling me all sorts of things and saying that they showed up at my house, only for it to be empty."

u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr insisted that he could not watch his sister, and told his parents that they would need to make other arrangements for her.

They ended up leaving u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr's sister with a trusted family friend, who had two children of around the same age.

What do you think? Should u/Cargorrrrrrrrrr have taken his sister for the week?