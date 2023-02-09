Five-year-old ring bearer uninvited to his uncle's wedding

The average age of a ring bearer is three to eight years old, with most couples opting for a cute niece or nephew to fill the role.

That is exactly what u/SuddenLight718's brother did when he started planning his wedding, as u/SuddenLight718 shared in an online post.

"My (31M) son is five years old. About a year ago, my brother (34M) reassured my son that he could be the ring bearer at his wedding. My son really latched onto this comment."

A few months later u/SuddenLight718's brother proposed to his girlfriend, and the family began celebrating the upcoming marriage.

"When I told my son that his uncle was getting married, he was obviously overjoyed and immediately launched into bragging to his younger brother... that he got the be the 'ring bear.'"

After hearing the news, u/SuddenLight718 called to congratulate his brother on his engagement and was surprised to find out that there had been a change of plans.

Once they started planning the wedding, u/SuddenLight718's brother found out that his fiancee was not open to children being at their wedding.

Because of this new amendment, u/SuddenLight718's son was no longer invited to his uncle's wedding.

"Not only would this break my son's heart, this would also make mine and my husband's lives considerably harder. We're currently living abroad and didn't think we would have to find childcare for the time of the wedding."

At that point, u/SuddenLight718 and his husband only had three options.

First, they could fly the whole family to the wedding location and hope to find a local babysitter to watch the kids the night of the wedding.

Second, u/SuddenLight718 could fly to the wedding with his husband, and leave the kids at home with friends.

After the wedding, they would then fly back to get the kids and return to the wedding location as they had planned to spend a month there with family.

The final option is that u/SuddenLight718 and his husband not attend the wedding at all.

"I told him we would still try to make it, but it was unlikely that we could. I also told him that if he even wanted us to consider coming, he would have to tell his nephew himself that he was going back on his promise and why."

What do you think? Should u/SuddenLight718's brother have promised his nephew he would be the ring bearer if he couldn't follow through on the promise?

