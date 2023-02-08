Proposal ruined after couple's friends crash their romantic getaway

Photo by FOX on Pexels

Marriage proposals are becoming more and more elaborate, with one in every three proposals taking place on a romantic vacation.

Unfortunately, a high number of proposals don't go as planned and end without an engagement.

For some, like u/Gradtattoo_9009, the proposal never even happens, as he shared in an online post.

He and his girlfriend, Sarah, were about to celebrate their fifth anniversary, so u/Gradtattoo_9009 decided to plan a romantic getaway for the two of them.

"I planned the trip for several months (of course I shared my plans with her), and decided on skiing/snowboarding/other winter activities in CO. The activities seemed perfect, and I was looking forward to this for months because I wanted to propose to her at the end of the trip."

After all those months of planning their anniversary trip, it was a complete shock to u/Gradtattoo_9009 when, only days before they were to leave, Sarah announced that two of her friend were coming with them.

Right away, u/Gradtattoo_9009 was confused.

He had made it very clear that the trip was meant to be a romantic getaway to celebrate their anniversary, and didn't understand why Sarah had invited friends.

"Even though I expressed my concerns, Sarah insisted that her friends already made plans to come and won't back out."

Not wanting to fight about the situation, u/Gradtattoo_9009 reluctantly agreed to the change of plans.

Little did he know, the trip was about to change even more than u/Gradtattoo_9009 thought.

"I figured we could make some changes to our plans, and I would still be able to propose to her privately. Sarah essentially blew me off for her friends and we didn't get any private time."

After three days of being ignored by Sarah and her friends, u/Gradtattoo_9009 decided that he'd had enough.

He booked a ticket home and left the trip early, leaving Sarah to enjoy the rest of the vacation with her friends.

"I told Sarah why I was leaving, and she was upset. She told her friends about my decision, and I was ganged up on. They said we were all having a great time."

Sarah got mad, telling u/Gradtattoo_9009 it wasn't fair for him to expect her to choose between him and her friends.

After getting home and having some time to think about his decision, u/Gradtattoo_9009 stood by his choice.

"Sarah and her friends think I'm overreacting and think I ruined the trip. I think Sarah was disrespectful and rude to me by ruining the purpose of this trip and having her friends gang up on me."

What do you think? Should u/Gradtatto_9009 have stuck it out on the vacation? Was Sarah being inconsiderate by inviting her friends on their anniversary trip?