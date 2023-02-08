Teenager cuts ties with her aunt after being excluded from her wedding

Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

It is becoming more and more common for weddings to be "child-free," meaning that children are excluded from the guest list.

While this can cut down on ceremony interruptions and costs, there are also a lot of parents who find a child-free wedding invitation frustrating.

Between the hassle and potential costs of finding childcare, the frustration is understandable.

For u/AITA_Kids_Birthday and her daughter, however, a child-free wedding invitation was more than frustrating, as she shared in an online post.

"My (32f) daughter (16f) grew up extremely close to my sister (23f) because of how small the age gap between them is, and my sister got married in September. However she decided to have a childfree wedding, and my daughter was not invited."

After hearing for years that it was important to her aunt to have her there, u/AITA_Kids_Birthday's daughter was extremely hurt by the news.

A few months after the wedding, u/AITA_Kids_Birthday's daughter was still upset about not being able to attend.

"Recently, my daughter's 16th birthday past and she decided to have a small party with me as well as her father and a couple of other close family and friends."

Since she was still upset, u/AITA_Kids_Birthday's daughter decided not to invite her aunt to the birthday party.

Her aunt, assuming that she was invited, asked when she should arrive and was told by u/AITA_Kids_Birthday that she would not be attending.

"My sister got upset, asking why I was letting my daughter punish her because she had her wedding how she wanted it. I asked what she expected knowing how close she and my daughter are, and told her she should have known that my daughter would be upset about it."

What do you think? Should u/AITA_Kids_Birthday have forced her daughter to invite her aunt even after she was not invited to the wedding?