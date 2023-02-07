Man threatens to get rid of his family's dog

Photo by Alice Castro on Pexels

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown led to a sharp increase in pet adoptions in the United States.

Between increased stress levels and more time spent at home, it's no surprise that many American households turned to animal companionship.

That was exactly the case for u/Ancient-Move-8356 and his family, as he shared in an online post.

"Three years ago my wife and kids wore me down and I agreed to let them get a dog. I am not a dog person... The deal was that I wouldn't have to walk it or clean up after it and that they would take care of it."

For the first 18 months, everything went well, but then things took a turn in u/Ancient-Move-8356's household.

Once the dog was out of its puppy phase, u/Ancient-Move-8356's family lost interest in it.

This issue was made worse with the end of the COVID-19 lockdown, as the family was no longer home all the time to play with the dog.

"So for about two years now I have been walking it because it needs exercise. I have to buy it food because my wife forgets... I'm done. I came home yesterday and it had chewed up a pair of my shoes."

Once u/Ancient-Move-8356's family was home, he sat them down and explained why he was frustrated.

He told his family it wasn't fair that he was responsible for the dog, and it wasn't fair that the dog wasn't getting the attention and care it deserved.

Wanting to be clear, u/Ancient-Move-8356 told his family what would happen if they didn't start caring for the dog.

"If there was no food and the dog wasn't fed I would be hiring someone to watch the dog and once again they would be paying for it."

They immediately began arguing, saying that u/Ancient-Move-8356 was being too harsh and needed to lighten up.

"So I brought out our agreement which I made them all sign. Not my responsibility. I said they had three choices. Take care of the dog, rehome the dog, or pay someone else to take care of the dog."

What do you think? Was u/Ancient-Move-8356 being too harsh? Should his family step up and take responsibility for their dog?