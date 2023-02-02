7-year-old girl gets called a racist slur at school

Kathryn Lee

Photo byMikhail Nilov on Pexels

Approximately 26% of Black and Asian adults in the United States were subject to racist jokes or slurs in 2020.

Unfortunately, many of those comments are made in an educational setting.

A total of 15.8% of students in the U.S. reported being the victim of bullying or harassment based on their race.

This was the case for u/throwawaymanzdone's niece, as he shared in an online post.

"Every other month, my grandmother hosts a large family dinner with all my close relatives. She encouraged me to invite my girlfriend over for the dinner yesterday. For some context, my entire family and I are black, and my girlfriend is from a white Anglo-Saxon Protestant family."

When they arrived at the dinner, u/throwawaymanzdone and his girlfriend went to play Monopoly with his younger nieces and nephews.

"My niece was counting the play money to pass out to everyone, and one of the other kids said something about how he wanted to be rich and get all the 500 dollar bills. My niece, out of nowhere, blurted out that she couldn't be rich because she's an n-word."

The 7-year-old then explained to u/throwawaymanzdone that a classmate had used the racial slur after she said she was going to be a rich president.

Right away, u/throwawaymanzdone assured his niece that the little boy was wrong and should never have said that to her.

"Then, my girlfriend jumped in, and told my niece that it's really important to forgive the boy who said that because he probably wasn't trying to be mean and was just confused. I was totally shocked, and told her she needs to stop trying to justify what happened."

His girlfriend attempted to quiet u/throwawaymanzdone, telling his niece to "be nicer to all the kids at school."

After his girlfriend continued to defend his niece's classmate, u/throwawaymanzdone pulled her aside and told her she needed to learn when to be quiet.

"She started getting riled up at me and started rambling about how statistics are on her side... but I told her to get out of my grandma's home, and just leave already."

The next day, u/throwawaymanzdone received multiple texts from his girlfriend's family berating him and accusing him of being abusive.

"I know my words were harsh, but I thought my girlfriend was talking in a disgusting manner to my niece."

What do you think? Was his girlfriend out of line for defending the racist comment? Or was u/throwawaymanzdone over-reacting?

