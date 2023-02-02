Infant is abandoned for over five hours while the mother goes to a spa

Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

Each year approximately 1,770 children in the United States die as a result of parental neglect.

While that number may not seem high, an estimated 1 in 7 children experiences abuse or neglect at some point in their childhood.

Sadly, the children most likely to experience neglect are those under one year old.

This was the unfortunate case for u/CoolStarSeaGreen and his daughter, as he shared in an online post.

Only five months after u/CoolStarSeaGreen and his girlfriend had started dating, they found out she was pregnant.

"I took paternity leave and things were going good until my uncle passed away when our daughter was [eleven days] old. The funeral was three hours away."

After discussing the situation, they decided u/CoolStarSeaGreen would go to the funeral alone and drive home afterward.

On the day of the funeral, u/CoolStarGreen did exactly as planned, driving there for the funeral and then home again the same day.

"When I got back her car was gone. I head inside and hear baby girl crying. I walked into the nursery and found my daughter with a soaking wet (I’m talking entire outfit was soaked including through her swaddle blanket), poopy diaper, huge diaper rash."

Working through his anger, u/CoolStarSeaGreen got his daughter in the bath to get cleaned up, then made her a bottle and got her back to sleep.

"I then tried calling my now ex. When she didn’t answer after four tries I started calling her friends. Finally one of them answered. They had just gotten out of a spa!"

After talking to his girlfriend and her friends, u/CoolStarSeaGreen found out that they had been at the spa for over five hours.

Adding in the 45-minute drive, the baby had been alone for 6+ hours and would have been alone for another few if u/CoolStarSeaGreen hadn't gotten home when he did.

"She said that she didn’t think it would be a big deal because all she does is sleep anyway. I told her to come and get her stuff. All of it would be on the porch and that I didn’t want to see her again. She tried to call me again and ring the doorbell but I didn’t answer."

After filing a police report and getting an Emergency Temporary Custody Order, u/CoolStarSeaGreen hired a custody lawyer, determined not to let his now ex-girlfriend have access to their daughter.

What do you think? Is u/CoolStarSeaGreen being too harsh by not letting his ex see their daughter? Is he overreacting?