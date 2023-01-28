Son begs adoptive parents for money after not speaking to them for nine years

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYH12_0kUPRDQE00
Photo byolia danilevich on Pexels

As of 2020, there were approximately 407,000 children in the United States foster care system.

Unfortunately, only around 80,000 children are adopted from the foster care system each year.

With such a low rate of adoption from foster care, when a stable opportunity comes along, it can seem like a miracle.

However, that miracle doesn't always go as planned, as u/SillyProduct2836 learned and shared in an online post.

"My ex wife and I adopted our son when he was six. We had been his foster parents for three years and we wanted to make it official. He met his wife when he was 18. She knew he was adopted and she thought it would be good for him to get to know his biological parents."

While they supported their son's decision to meet his biological parents, it forever changed their relationship with him.

Over the next few years, u/SillyProduct2836 and his wife slowly felt their adopted son distance himself from them.

"When they got married we only recieved a wedding invitation. We were not part of the wedding party. His biological parents and their spouses sat at the family table."

When their son had a child, u/SillyProduct2836 and his wife weren't even invited to meet their granddaughter.

In the three years following their granddaughter being born, they were still not given an opportunity to meet her.

After nearly nine years of little-to-no contact from his son, he suddenly reappeared in u/SillyProduct2836's life for a very specific reason.

Money.

"Recently they have run into financial problems and they lost their home. My son's job is in the city we live in and his biological parents and his in-laws all live in other cities. He called my ex wife to ask if they could stay with us while they got back on their feet."

Right away, u/SillyProduct2836's response was a firm no.

He told his son it wasn't fair of him to pick and choose when he wanted them in his life.

Trying to compromise, u/SillyProduct2836 offered to pay for his son's family to relocate to be closer to his biological parents, but his offer was declined.

"I said that since he didn't think of us as parents when they got married and had a child then they should not think of is that way now."

While u/SillyProduct2836 was upset about the change in the relationship with their son, his wife was devastated.

What do you think? Should u/SillyProduct2836 have let his son move in until he gets back on his feet? Or was his son out of line asking them for help after cutting them out of his life?

