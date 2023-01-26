Father refuses to help his daughter come out to their family

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQAJJ_0kRuplB400
Photo byAlexander Grey on Pexels

In the past decade, the amount of people in the United States who identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community has more than doubled.

In 2022, 7.1% of the U.S. population identified as LGBTQ+, compared to 3.5% in 2012.

With this number increasing at such a fast rate, more and more parents are going to have the unique experience of their child coming out to them.

When u/aita_dad's daughter came out, he was very accepting and thought that was the end of his input on the subject, as he shared in an online post.

"I have a 17yo daughter named Eva who is gay. She came out years ago, but honestly before she ever said anything to me, she made it clear as a child that she wanted very little to do with boys."

As a child, u/aita_dad found out that he had a half-brother, James, who he developed a relationship with at the time, but with who he then drifted away.

In recent years, however, u/aita_dad and James began reconnecting and bringing their families together.

"We’ve met up a few times and it’s always gone well. Everyone gets along with each other. At dinner a little while ago, James joked that Eva’s “boyfriends” would have to answer to me, her uncle, and her male cousins if they broke her heart. Eva just laughed a little and said that she wasn’t concerned about boys so they wouldn’t have to worry about that."

After hearing those comments from James, Eva sat her dad down and asked what James' thoughts were about the LGBTQ+ community.

Not ever having talked with his half-brother about the topic, u/aita_dad told Eva that he wasn't sure.

Eva then asked her dad if he could find out their thoughts before she came out to them.

"I said that she should just talk to them about it directly since she was the one with the question, but then she said that she didn’t want to ask because she didn’t know James as well as I did and it would probably be easier for me to bring it up instead."

He then told Eva that she needs to learn how to do hard things for herself and that she can't expect him to handle everything for her.

"I feel that Eva disclosing her identity is a responsibility that should fall on her, and it’s not my job to pave that road for her."

Readers were quick to call u/aita_dad out in the comments for his harsh reaction to his daughter's request.

One of the top comments, by u/lelakat, broke down the situation as simply as possible.

"She is asking you as her parent to find out if these are safe people for her to be out to. One of the jobs of a parent is to protect their kids. She wants to know (rightfully so) if she comes out if the reaction is going to be ugly and upsetting or if it will go well."

What do you think? Should u/aita_dad have been more understanding of his daughter's discomfort? Or does Eva need to deal with the situation herself?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family# drama# LGBT# Gay# Parents

Comments / 60

Published by

I have been writing and editing on a freelance basis for over 5 years. I write about the things that are important to me.

St Paul, MN
4K followers

More from Kathryn Lee

Son begs adoptive parents for money after not speaking to them for nine years

As of 2020, there were approximately 407,000 children in the United States foster care system. Unfortunately, only around 80,000 children are adopted from the foster care system each year.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Woman demands her Latina neighbor clean her house for free

The Latina maid is a stereotype that appears all over American media. From commercials to movies and television shows like Clueless and Family Guy, the housekeeper role is more often a Latina character than any other ethnicity.

Read full story
148 comments

Father disowns his daughter the night before her wedding

In the past decade, the cost of a wedding has increased exponentially. As of 2021, the average wedding in the United States costs $28,000. With costs as high as this, having a parent or family member offer to shoulder part of that bill can be extremely helpful.

Read full story
235 comments

Gender reveal ruined after the parents harass the planner

Gender reveal events were first introduced in the late 2000s, but they've continued to gain popularity since then. One of the biggest considerations when planning a gender reveal is who to trust with the big secret.

Read full story
68 comments

Parents help pay for their son's college but refuse to help their daughter

As the cost of obtaining a 4-year degree increases, so does the value of a college fund. Currently, American parents who decide to save for their children's education hope to save at least $55,000 by the time their child reaches college.

Read full story
31 comments

Bride refuses to invite her underage friend to her wedding

The topic of child-free weddings has been long debated. Some consider it selfish to ask parents to find and even pay for, childcare for the night. On the other hand, barring children from your wedding allows you to invite more friends and lowers the likelihood of your ceremony being interrupted.

Read full story
13 comments

Man "mansplains" job interviews to his girlfriend

With national job openings reaching record numbers in the United States, job seekers can be pickier than ever in their search. Knowing that overall job satisfaction among American workers is only around 60%, being picky and finding a great position seems much better than the alternative.

Read full story
10 comments

Man refuses to take his ex-wife to their son's wedding

Even though divorce rates in the United States are falling, the most common reasons for divorce remain the same. The top three reasons are lack of commitment between partners, arguing, and infidelity.

Read full story
87 comments

Nurse gets in a fight with family about bipolar disorder

With a total of 5.7 million American adults currently suffering from bipolar disorder, it's no shock that the topic may come up in everyday conversation. Unfortunately, for u/Numerous_Life_399, that conversation was far from pleasant, as she shared in an online post.

Read full story
7 comments

Father accuses his daughter of stealing from her mom's purse

Theft is far more common than one might think, with nearly 16% of Americans having stolen something in the past year. A majority of those who have stolen something are under the age of 24, making theft from one's parents a very common crime.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman refuses to drop her ex-husband's last name

With a divorce rate of around 41% in the United States, it is no surprise that the issue of changing one's last name comes up often. There are many reasons that someone may not want to change their name following a divorce.

Read full story
75 comments

Father skips his daughter's recital to go on a date

Even with divorce rates falling in the United States, custody battles are still as relevant as ever. Around 25% of American children are living in a household with only one biological parent.

Read full story
42 comments

Family gets evicted as they prepare for their 5-year-old to pass away

Each year, an average of 3.6 million eviction cases are filed in the United States. Throughout the pandemic, that number dropped significantly due to the eviction moratorium passed by the CDC, but now evictions are on the rise again.

Read full story
383 comments

Cat gets stolen by woman's autistic neighbor

Cats are beloved companions for people all over the world. In the U.S., they are the second most popular pet, with over 45.3 million households owning one. Sadly, a third of all U.S. pets go missing at some point in their life.

Read full story
35 comments

Parents abandon their 6-year-old child when their other child gets sick

Having a sick child is not something that any parent ever asks for. Unfortunately, the CDC reports that at any given time 1.55% of American children under the age of 11 are suffering from a terminal illness.

Read full story
181 comments

Bride calls her fiancé delusional for thinking his mom can run their wedding

Nearly 20% of weddings are called off during the planning stages. With an average engagement length of 15 months, there's a lot of time for things to go wrong before a couple makes it down the aisle.

Read full story
1 comments

Man decides to cancel vacation instead of bringing his step-kids

Romantic getaways are very popular for both new and established couples. A whopping total of 42% of Americans reported that a vacation with their significant other reignited their spark.

Read full story
79 comments

Weird Facts About Avocados

Avocados are one of the world’s most popular foods, but did you know they have some pretty strange and unique qualities? From their ancient history to their unusual uses, here are 7 weird facts about avocados that you probably didn’t know.

Read full story
33 comments

Four must-visit U.S. National Parks

Are you planning a road trip and looking for the best U.S. National Parks to visit?. Whether you’re looking for breathtaking views or lush trails, we’ve rounded up the top four most visited national parks in the United States. So grab your hiking boots and let’s get started!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy