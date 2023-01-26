Father refuses to help his daughter come out to their family

Photo by Alexander Grey on Pexels

In the past decade, the amount of people in the United States who identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community has more than doubled.

In 2022, 7.1% of the U.S. population identified as LGBTQ+, compared to 3.5% in 2012.

With this number increasing at such a fast rate, more and more parents are going to have the unique experience of their child coming out to them.

When u/aita_dad's daughter came out, he was very accepting and thought that was the end of his input on the subject, as he shared in an online post.

"I have a 17yo daughter named Eva who is gay. She came out years ago, but honestly before she ever said anything to me, she made it clear as a child that she wanted very little to do with boys."

As a child, u/aita_dad found out that he had a half-brother, James, who he developed a relationship with at the time, but with who he then drifted away.

In recent years, however, u/aita_dad and James began reconnecting and bringing their families together.

"We’ve met up a few times and it’s always gone well. Everyone gets along with each other. At dinner a little while ago, James joked that Eva’s “boyfriends” would have to answer to me, her uncle, and her male cousins if they broke her heart. Eva just laughed a little and said that she wasn’t concerned about boys so they wouldn’t have to worry about that."

After hearing those comments from James, Eva sat her dad down and asked what James' thoughts were about the LGBTQ+ community.

Not ever having talked with his half-brother about the topic, u/aita_dad told Eva that he wasn't sure.

Eva then asked her dad if he could find out their thoughts before she came out to them.

"I said that she should just talk to them about it directly since she was the one with the question, but then she said that she didn’t want to ask because she didn’t know James as well as I did and it would probably be easier for me to bring it up instead."

He then told Eva that she needs to learn how to do hard things for herself and that she can't expect him to handle everything for her.

"I feel that Eva disclosing her identity is a responsibility that should fall on her, and it’s not my job to pave that road for her."

Readers were quick to call u/aita_dad out in the comments for his harsh reaction to his daughter's request.

One of the top comments, by u/lelakat, broke down the situation as simply as possible.

"She is asking you as her parent to find out if these are safe people for her to be out to. One of the jobs of a parent is to protect their kids. She wants to know (rightfully so) if she comes out if the reaction is going to be ugly and upsetting or if it will go well."

What do you think? Should u/aita_dad have been more understanding of his daughter's discomfort? Or does Eva need to deal with the situation herself?