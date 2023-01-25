Woman demands her Latina neighbor clean her house for free

Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

The Latina maid is a stereotype that appears all over American media. From commercials to movies and television shows like Clueless and Family Guy, the housekeeper role is more often a Latina character than any other ethnicity.

Unfortunately for u/latinrosechile, a Latina woman living in Florida, that stereotype extended beyond the media, as she shared in an online post.

"I love cleaning, I like trying new products just for fun. A couple of times I’ve offered to clean other peoples houses, free of charge, just to help them. Among of them,a widow who recently lost her husband of 50 years. A neighbor who had a baby and has a 3 years old daughter. Another neighbor who had a car accident."

In these instances, u/latinrosechile was offering to help neighbors in need, while also being able to engage in a hobby that she enjoyed.

Having offered to help those neighbors out of the kindness of her heart, she would never have guessed what was coming when she answered a knock on her door one day.

"I opened the door and this lady, around 40 years old, whom I’ve seen just a couple of times said: “it took you a while to open the door”. I looked at her like I didn’t understand what she just said... She then asked me in the most entitled tone, “I want to know when are you going to clean my house for free."

After standing in shock for a few moments, u/latinrosechile asked the woman why she would do that.

The woman began to list off the neighbors that u/latinrosechile had gone out of her way to help in their time of need, then asked why her house hadn't been cleaned yet.

"I was still trying to process how on earth this woman thought she had the right to come to my house and demand that I clean her house, for free."

Once u/latinrosechile collected her thoughts, she informed the woman that she was not the neighborhood maid, and would not be cleaning her house.

What do you think? Was the woman out of line demanding that u/latinrosechile clean her house for her? Should u/latinrosechile have caved and cleaned the woman's house?