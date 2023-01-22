Gender reveal ruined after the parents harass the planner

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels

Gender reveal events were first introduced in the late 2000s, but they've continued to gain popularity since then.

One of the biggest considerations when planning a gender reveal is who to trust with the big secret.

When u/Alittlespice-'s friends asked her to plan a gender reveal event for them, she was honored, as she shared in an online post.

"She wanted me to order those smoke cannons for her, her husband and their kids to pop at a photograph session to reveal what their new baby is going to be... When she handed me the envelope she made me swear that under no circumstances I would tell her what it is no matter how much she begged."

Two weeks later, u/Alittlespice- was being bombarded with texts and calls from her pregnant friend.

Knowing that she was just excited about the news, u/Alittlespice- tried not to get annoyed with her friend.

But her patience could only go so far.

"But the past 3 days she had begun hounding me at work... After the first day of a call into my work I asked her to please just chill out and stop calling me at work. I reminded her that she made me promise not to tell and she’d find out soon enough."

After a few days of dealing with these phone calls, u/Alittlespice- had had enough.

Her work had been interrupted one too many times, and her friend happened to call when u/Alittlespice- was already having a difficult day.

"I was stuck in a meeting with this client and the receptionist stuck her head in and said I had an urgent phone call, thought it may have been my kids school so I excused myself and took the call. It was my “friend” AGAIN. I just snapped and told her if she wanted to know so badly it’s a boy!” And then I hung up the phone."

After spoiling the gender reveal, u/Alittlespice- continued to receive texts from not only her pregnant friend but their mutual friends as well.

These texts accused u/Alittlespice- of being a bad friend for ruining such a special moment for the couple.

What do you think? Should u/Alittlespice- have told her friend that she was having a boy? Or did her friend cross a line by calling her at working and claiming to have an emergency?