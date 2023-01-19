Man "mansplains" job interviews to his girlfriend

Photo by fauxels on Pexels

With national job openings reaching record numbers in the United States, job seekers can be pickier than ever in their search.

Knowing that overall job satisfaction among American workers is only around 60%, being picky and finding a great position seems much better than the alternative.

However, some people, such as u/Fun-Construction-112, don't think that this mindset is professional.

In an online post, u/Fun-Construction-112 shared how his girlfriend was going about her job interviews, and why he disapproved.

"My girlfriend is at a job she can't do remotely, and we're planning to move to another state together, so she's job hunting right now. Her first interview, she had a call with a top company who's recruiter had messaged her on LinkedIn."

After "grilling" the interviewer about the company's engineering practices and policies, u/Fun-Construction-112's girlfriend decided to withdraw her application.

The same thing happened time after time until u/Fun-Construction-112 decided that he needed to say something about it.

"I told her around then, that I feel like she's making a mistake, being so picky, and she's gonna ruin her reputation in the industry if she's going around taking interviews and cutting the process off early. She said she wasn't making any enemies... the companies she dropped had been emailing and calling constantly, wanting to bring her in for another interview or asking her to reconsider."

Despite her reassurances, u/Fun-Construction-112 still felt uneasy about the situation, thinking that his girlfriend might be hurting her reputation.

Overhearing her next interview, u/Fun-Construction-122 heard his girlfriend laughing and joking with the interviewer until they mentioned having fallen off a barge while working on a project.

Immediately noting the safety concern that underlined that story, u/Fun-Construction-112's girlfriend quickly brought the interview to a close, saying she was no longer interested in the position.

"We had this big fight where she insisted that anyone wo was at her level of a career "interviewed" by interviewing companies to see whether they were worth their time, just as much as the other way around."

After reading the post, people quickly went to the comments to tell u/Fun-Construction-112 that he was overstepping.

The top comment, by u/Shieby1234, accuses u/Fun-Construction-112 of "mansplaining" his girlfriends' job and field to her.

Other comments, such as those by u/joewastedtime and u/maroongrad, also supported u/Fun-Construction-112's girlfriend.

What do you think? Was u/Fun-Construction-112's girlfriend acting unprofessionally during her interviews? Or was he out of line trying to correct her with no experience or knowledge of her field?