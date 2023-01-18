Man refuses to take his ex-wife to their son's wedding

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Even though divorce rates in the United States are falling, the most common reasons for divorce remain the same.

The top three reasons are lack of commitment between partners, arguing, and infidelity.

Infidelity accounts for 20-40% of all divorces in the United States.

That was precisely the case for u/ParkingHalf181, as he shared in an online post.

"Six years ago my daughter caught my wife with another man. She told her brother who understood what she had witnessed then they both came and told me. I verified that it was true then I divorced my wife. During the divorce hearing, both of them expressed a desire to stay with me so I was given primary custody with her getting 1 week a month."

Following their divorce, the two communicated when necessary about their children but otherwise had no contact.

Very soon after the divorce, u/ParkingHalf181's ex-wife reached out to him saying that while staying with her, their children were being very distant and difficult with her.

"I sat them down and asked if it was true and they said they didn't want to stay there, but I explained that it would be best for everyone if they remained civil until they turned 18 so we wouldn't have to go back to court. I didn't get complaints after that so it seemed to be working."

When each of his kids turned 18 they decided to move back in with u/ParkingHalf181 full-time.

His son, now graduated from college and engaged to be married in a few months, halted all contact with his mom shortly after turning 18.

"My ex-wife called me today and she started crying saying that she was not invited to my son's wedding. Then she told me that my son hasn't talked to her in over a year... Then my ex-wife asked if I would bring her as my plus one so she could see her son getting married, but I told her if my son didn't invite her it wasn't my place to bring her."

His wife continued to get more and more upset, accusing u/ParkingHalf181 of turning their son and daughter against her.

Afterward, he sat down with his kids to talk about the situation, asking if and why they had cut contact with their mom.

"I explained to them that they did not need to do that for my sake and I still recognize she's their mother, but they both said they had talked about it a lot and their plan was always to hold out until they were 18 but they had no desire to be around her or the other guy because she had destroyed our family."

Knowing that they were adults, he told them that it was their decision and that he would support them either way.

What do you think? Should u/ParkingHalf181 allow his ex-wife to attend their son's wedding as his plus one even though their son doesn't want her there?