Nurse gets in a fight with family about bipolar disorder

With a total of 5.7 million American adults currently suffering from bipolar disorder, it's no shock that the topic may come up in everyday conversation.

Unfortunately, for u/Numerous_Life_399, that conversation was far from pleasant, as she shared in an online post.

"My BIL (husband's brother) was away for college for 4 years and ended up eloping with a women he had known for 7 months. None of us knew her, not that it mattered. But we just met her for the first time back a few months ago."

That first interaction with her new sister-in-law, Hannah, went well overall, but the family had noticed some odd behaviors.

These behaviors ranged from being fidgety to being overly interested in her surroundings.

"We found out a short few weeks later that she has bipolar, unmedicated, so her behaviors absolutely made sense (I'm an RN, as well as a social worker, and I also have bipolar but I'm medicated)."

Being well-educated on mental health matters, this was not a big deal to u/Numerous_Life_399 and her husband, who is a doctor.

A few weeks after that initial meeting, however, they had a family dinner, and the topic of bipolar disorder was quickly brought up.

"She brought it up, not me (but she knew I knew about it so it started as small talk I believe). Well it didn't talk long for her to dive deep in to this conversation. Using her arms and hands to talk, getting a bit loud. No problems, the family is loud so she fits right in. But then she became angry, over nothing."

She expressed that it made her angry when people without bipolar disorder claim to be "manic," saying that mania is "strictly a bipolar thing."

Knowing that this was incorrect, u/Numerous_Life_399 attempted to correct her sister-in-law.

"I wasn't rude by any means but I did correct her, quietly, and said "actually mania comes in all forms and is not limited to bipolar disorders. Even people with brain tumors have been known to have manic episodes." She immediately said I was wrong."

They debated the topic for a few more minutes before u/Numerous_Life_399 brought her husband into the conversation, asking him, as a doctor, what the possible causes of mania are.

"He starts listing off multiple things, including manic depressive episodes, seasonal affective disorder, postpartum psychosis or schizoaffective disorder."

Hannah immediately became defensive, claiming they were trying to embarrass her in front of the family, and insisting that she was right.

"My husband immediately said "obviously not if you're going to sit here, argue and gatekeep symptoms of illnesses against two medical professionals."

After this, Hannah stormed out of the room crying, still insisting that u/Numerous_Life_399 had intentionally embarrassed her in front of the family.

"No one at that table had any clue what me and Hannah were even talking about until Hannah started screaming at me over the table. It is my job as both a social worker and an RN to educate individuals whom are uneducated on their illness."

What do you think? Was u/Numerous_Life_399 insensitive?