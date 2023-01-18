Father accuses his daughter of stealing from her mom's purse

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkWv4_0kIQSm5d00
Photo byLiza Summer on Pexels

Theft is far more common than one might think, with nearly 16% of Americans having stolen something in the past year.

A majority of those who have stolen something are under the age of 24, making theft from one's parents a very common crime.

The frequency of these crimes is one of the reasons u/AITAstealingmoney jumped to conclusions when he saw his daughter going through his wife's purse, as he shared in an online post.

"My (50m) daughter (19f) has had issues in the past with me and her mother/my wife (45f), things like lying and being a smartmouth. We couldn't go a day without us arguing, and it felt like I needed to walk on eggshells every day otherwise she would start yelling and cursing."

His daughter never had any issues with drugs or sneaking out as many teenagers do, but, according to u/AITAstealingmoney, was difficult to handle.

Unsurprisingly, u/AITAstealingmoney is not the only parent who has a strained relationship with their child. Nearly 39% of children ages 8-14 report not getting along well with their parents.

"While I was working in my office, I noticed something out of the corner of my eye, and I look and see it is my daughter. I see that she is looking around (like making sure no one is seeing her), ruffles around in her mother's purse, closes the purse, then jogs back to her room, and she was smiling the whole time."

Immediately jumping to the conclusion that his daughter had stolen money from her mom's purse, he became very angry and stormed into her room.

While being yelled at, u/AITAstealingmoney's daughter began crying. Her mom overheard the commotion and also came into the room.

"My daughter was trying to speak but she was crying too hard, and so my wife left the room for about half a minute, and came back, with a very confused look, holding her purse, and a little origami paper swan."

After expressing their confusion, their daughter admitted that she'd put the swan in her mom's purse to surprise her the next day.

"I was dumbfounded for a few seconds, and I said to my wife "are you sure she didn't take anything?" (not in accusing way, more like in confusion way), and my wife said no, there was nothing missing from her purse at all."

Following the incident, u/AITAstealingmoney's daughter asked her parents to leave her room and stopped talking to either of them over the next few days.

What do you think? Should u/AITAstealingmoney have assumed his daughter was stealing from his wife?

